Number of funds delivering three-year top quartile returns sinks to record low in Q3

The bottom four worst performing ia sectors were UK assets, either in gilts, corporate bonds or equity.

In the midst of continued market volatility, rising interest rates and inflation, as well as geopolitical noise, only three (0.25%) out of the 1174 funds achieved top quartile returns over three years to the end of Q3 2022.

This is the lowest proportion of funds recorded since the survey began in 2008 and follows the previous record lows set in Q1 2022 with five funds (0.45%) and four funds (0.35%) in Q2 2022, which consistently achieved top quartile returns.

Three funds from various IA sectors, Waverton Global Strategic Bond (IA Mixed Bond), Wellington Climate Strategy (IA Global Equity) and Liontrust UK Micro Cap fund (IA UK Smaller Companies), each had top quartile performance during the quarter.

These top funds are different from those obtaining top quartile returns in prior quarters. According to the survey's authors, this demonstrates that there is no discernible pattern and that the dominance of one investing style, such as growth or value, reflects a narrow market.

Lowering the consistency rate to above median returns in each of the last three 12-month periods, this quarter saw a marginal improvement, with 60 (5.1%) out of the 1174 funds achieving this feat compared with 58 in the previous quarter.

During the period, 22 of the 52 IA sectors made gains, with the large majority of the top performing sectors being in USD bond, global equity linked or emerging markets.

The bottom four worst performing sectors were UK assets, either in gilts, corporate bonds or equity. All UK equity sectors fell in Q3 2022, but the IA UK Smaller Companies sector was at the bottom of the table for UK equities overall, down by 9.3%, while the IA UK Equity Income sector fell 6.4%.

When it comes to UK bonds, the IA UK Index Linked Gilt sector fell 13.1%, having already dropped 20.2% in Q2 of this year. The IA UK Gilt sector and IA Corporate Bond sector were close behind, falling 12.6% and 9.4% respectively.

Kelly Prior, investment manager in the multi-manager people team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said it is not surprising that another record low in performance this quarter has been reached.

"It has been an exceptionally unusual year with quantitative easing coming to an end and the arrival of inflation, alongside the change in rhetoric from the world central banks from accommodative to tightening," she said.

"There is likely to be more volatility going forward and, much like the recent past, consistency versus the average is likely to remain low. This is a rolling three-year statistic and we are currently in the eye of the storm of change."