MGIM makes two business development consultant hires

Yeoman will be responsible for business across the South of England region, whereas Garner will cover the North-West and North-East regions.

The former will be based in London while Garner will work from the firm's Liverpool office, with both reporting directly to Steve Hunter, head of UK business development.

The move comes as MGIM positions itself for further growth in UK client base.

Yeoman has over five years of investment industry experience in asset management and wealth management and holds the CFA Level 1 qualification, as well as the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing, and is currently completing a part-time masters in Sustainable Development.

Meanwhile, Garner joined the firm following over eight years of experience within the UK platform and investment space. He also holds the CFA Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and is currently working towards the Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning.

Hunter said: "I am delighted to welcome Alistair and Jonathan to our team as we seek to support our growing IFA focused business across the UK.

"Given their specialist knowledge of the investment industry and keen insight into their respective regional markets, I am confident that their contribution will be instrumental in demonstrating our value and responding to the needs of advisers."