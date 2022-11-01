Investment team hiring still 2:1 male dominated

Just 5% of investment teams consist of more than 40% women, while 60% are three-quarters or more male – an increase of 2% since last year.

Overall, the study found the average investment team's gender split is 78% male and 22% female.

The data contradicts findings elsewhere in the survey, in which 97% of respondents believe diverse teams improve their ability to deliver a more effective investment strategy.

Sarah Miller, vice president at Redington, said: "While it is encouraging that managers are so positive about the benefits that diverse teams can bring, there sadly remains little evidence to suggest this is translating into hard action."

A common reason cited for the uneven gender split in the financial industry is the challenge of retention, however Miller said this was not reflected in Redington's survey results, where on average, there was no gap in turnover in 2021 between men and women.

The study did find a gender gap in recruitment figures, with one female investment team hired for every two men.

Miller said the pace of change to address the balance "remains glacial".

"We would urge managers to contend with the lack of diversity within their teams and consider what more they can do to offset this trend," she said.

Need for improvement applies to all areas of diversity, not just gender, the study found.

Overall, 58% said they consider their investment teams to reflect the regional demographics of where they are based.

However, the number of asset managers disclosing investment team ethnicity data has fallen relative to 2021 (39% vs. 32%, respectively).

Representation of black investment professionals, in particular, continues to be notably low - at just 2%, on average. Representation of Asian and mixed groups sits at 23% and 4% respectively.

Diversity in regards to due diligence was also found lacking.

Overall, 54% of managers considered diversity as part of their investment processes. Gender was the dominant factor, with 80% of this group of asset managers assessing potential investments based on it.

The only other area to gain consideration from more than 50% of asset managers is ethnicity. Other factors considered by asset managers were: education (33%), age (36%), religion (19%), cognitivism (31%), professionalism (43%) and sexuality (19%).

Despite these figures, only 8% of strategies that engage on diversity integrate and report on related KPIs.

While 61% of surveyed asset managers have firm-wide diversity targets, just 40% have KPIs linked to senior leadership remuneration.

Miller said: "A closer link between senior remuneration and diversity performance is most certainly something we would like to see coming through in next year's research.

"Managers have signed up to the initiatives and designed the processes, but incentivisation is arguably now the quickest win when it comes to driving meaningful change."