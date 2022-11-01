FTSE 350 companies asked for female leaders data

The FTSE Women Leaders Review monitors women's representation across Britain's leading companies, in a bid to improve female presence at the highest levels.

It has today (1 November) opened for all FTSE 350 companies to voluntarily provide transparent data on the issue.

Also for the first time, 50 of the UK's largest private companies have been asked to submit their leadership gender data, including John Lewis Partnership, Virgin Atlantic and Specsavers.

Since 2011, when just 9% of FTSE 350 board roles were held by women, female representation at board level has increased to 37.6% at the beginning of 2022, according to government figures.

In a statement the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said this is "clear evidence this [voluntary] approach is working".

Successor to the Hampton-Alexander and Davies Reviews, the FTSE Women Leaders Review is the UK's independent business-led initiative, supported by the Government.

The FTSE Women Leaders Review report in February 2022 highlighted the UK has progressed from fifth to second in the international rankings at FTSE 100 level for the number of women in corporate leadership roles.

Business secretary Grant Shapps said: "My mission as Business Secretary is to help unlock long-term growth right across the UK. Growth requires innovation and diversity of thought, which is why businesses should invest in talented individuals from a range of backgrounds, reflecting the society we live in.

"While there is more work to do, the FTSE Women Leaders Review demonstrates the success of the UK's voluntary approach in getting more women into the upper rungs of British business.

"I look forward to seeing Britain's largest private companies coming forward and demonstrating their progress."

Companies in scope will have from Tuesday 1 November until Wednesday 30 November 2022 to submit their Leadership Gender Data via a secure online Portal.

Publication of their gender diversity data will feature in the February 2023 report.