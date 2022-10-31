Nikko AM bolsters senior leadership with duo

One hire and one internal promotion

Hiroshi Yoh and Hiroki Tsujimura
Hiroshi Yoh and Hiroki Tsujimura

Nikko Asset Management has bolstered its senior management with one hire and an internal promotion.

Hiroshi Yoh, a 33 year veteran of the asset management industry, will join as executive corporate officer, chief investment officer and global head of investment at Nikko AM.

He has previously served in the offices of major global and Japanese fund houses throughout Asia, where he held key roles including CEO, CIO, portfolio manager and strategist. 

Yoh takes over the roles of Nikko AM's CIO and global head of investment from Hiroki Tsujimura, who will remain an executive corporate officer and continue to oversee investment management. Yoh will report to president Stefanie Drews and Tsujimura. 

Nikko AM appoints new chair and president

In addition, Tsujimura took on the oversight of the corporate office division in April this year. 

Tsujimura will be able to devote more energy into this role with Yoh's appointment, strengthening relationships with governmental and industry bodies. 

As executive corporate officers, Tsujimura and Yoh will report to and support Drews in the strategic direction of the firm. 

Commenting on the moves, Drews said: "We are excited to welcome Yoh-san to the Nikko AM family. His experience and achievements in the Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore markets are an excellent fit and complement our company culture built on Asian DNA."

She added: "I also look forward to continuing to work with Tsujimura-san in his new capacity and supporting our stakeholders. 

"Together we remain committed to providing innovative solutions to our clients while propelling our global growth strategy."

 

