New 90% equity passive managed portfolio service launches

‘Led by adviser demand’

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
Kingswood says latest IBOSS AM offering was ‘led by adviser demand’.
Kingswood says latest IBOSS AM offering was 'led by adviser demand'.

A new managed portfolio service containing a 90% exposure to equities is set to be launched next month by IBOSS Asset Management.

‘Passive Portfolio 8' will launch on 1 November and is the ninth portfolio to be made available in the passive MPS range provided by Kingswood Group's subsidiary firm.

Primarily passive and index funds are included in the portfolio with a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 30 in each. Each passive fund has a maximum 8% holding.

Kingswood acquires Irish financial advisor MMPI in €25.8m deal

The portfolio will be available through IBOSS' selection of chosen platforms and is a solution the firm says has been "led by adviser demand".

"Given the popularity of our passive range this year and the feedback from our adviser firms, we decided it would be desirable for clients and advisers to expand our passive range," said IBOSS senior investment analyst Michael Heapy.

"Despite market concerns, many investors still maintain an appetite for risk in both our core and passive ranges."

Charges for Passive Portfolio 8 will operate "just outside" of the passive range's cap of 0.14% at 0.17%, IBOSS today (28 October) confirmed, adding: "The price remains competitive considering the higher equity content."

