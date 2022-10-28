GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

Set up by Mark Carney

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney founded the group ahead of COP26
Image:

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney founded the group ahead of COP26

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, led by former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, has dropped the group’s requirement for members to sign up for a United Nations emissions reduction campaign.

The coalition of financial firms, with assets under management of about $153trn, had previously made members partner with Race to Zero, the UN-backed campaign.

Race to Zero's members must agree to "phase out development, financing and facilitation of new unabated fossil fuel assets, including coal," in line with science-based scenarios.

This commitment, along with others from Race to Zero had pushed many big banks towards considering pulling out of GFANZ in recent weeks, according to reports.

GFANZ's website now states that the group will "take note of the advice and guidance of the UN Climate Change High Level Champions and the Race to Zero".

Speaking to Reuters, GFANZ said that now, "member alliances are encouraged, but not required, to partner with the Race to Zero".

The move was caused by a need to be more flexible in highly-regulated financial industries in 50 jurisdictions, it argued.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

European economies tread water above recession

Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

More on ESG

Between January and September this year climate change mitigation and adaptation sectors had 7% and 12% fewer new projects
ESG

UN: Investment in battling climate change to decline

Global investment downturn

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 28 October 2022 • 2 min read
46% of investors did not think there were enough funds aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
ESG

Capital Group survey: Lack of innovation holding back ESG adoption

ESG Global Study

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 28 October 2022 • 1 min read
The ETFs both listed today (27 October) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Borse and SIX exchanges
ETFs

LGIM launches low-carbon Japanese and Asian ETFs

Use Foxberry benchmarks

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

24 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Industry Voice: Despite headwinds, ESG continues to perform

24 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

24 October 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot