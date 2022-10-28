GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney founded the group ahead of COP26

The coalition of financial firms, with assets under management of about $153trn, had previously made members partner with Race to Zero, the UN-backed campaign.

Race to Zero's members must agree to "phase out development, financing and facilitation of new unabated fossil fuel assets, including coal," in line with science-based scenarios.

This commitment, along with others from Race to Zero had pushed many big banks towards considering pulling out of GFANZ in recent weeks, according to reports.

GFANZ's website now states that the group will "take note of the advice and guidance of the UN Climate Change High Level Champions and the Race to Zero".

Speaking to Reuters, GFANZ said that now, "member alliances are encouraged, but not required, to partner with the Race to Zero".

The move was caused by a need to be more flexible in highly-regulated financial industries in 50 jurisdictions, it argued.