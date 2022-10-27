ECB raises interest rates to highest level since 2009

The central bank said its benchmark deposit rate would rise from 0.75% to 1.5% — the first time it has made two consecutive rate increases of that size.

The central bank said its benchmark deposit rate, which was below zero as recently as July, would rise from 0.75% to 1.5%, the first time it has made two consecutive rate increases of that size.

Although the move was in line with market expectations, the main change in the statement was the dropping of the reference to rate hikes happening over the "next several meetings".

In a statement, the ECB said that it still expected to raise rates further because inflation remained "far too high". Annual inflation is up to 9.9% in the euro area.

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

The central bank also declared that the governing council had made "substantial progress" towards withdrawing policy accommodation.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast the deposit rate peaking at 2.5% in March, though they expect the pace of hikes to ease after this month.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said that the ECB is "clearly under pressure to deliver jumbo rate hikes even in a backdrop of contracting economic activity and a lurch into recession".

He added: ""With risks remaining elevated, near-term catalysts to unlock value in European equities remain unlikely, but with cooling inflation, lower gas prices, and easing of supply-chain bottlenecks, this opens up room for a policy pivot in early 2023 that could usher in a period of better market performance."

ECB to start balance sheet run-off talks this week - reports

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist for global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said that further strength in inflation or inflation expectations could prompt the ECB to maintain its aggressive approach at the next meeting in December with a further 0.75% rate rise.

However, the firm's current expectation is for a 0.5% increase "in anticipation of further signs of a slowdown and given the ECB believes it has already ‘made substantial progress' in withdrawing policy accommodation".