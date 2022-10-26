IA CEO appointed International Investment Funds Association new chair

Chris Cummings (pictured) is the CEO of the Investment Association.

Cummings, the first representative from Britain to hold the position, replaces José Carlos Doherty, CEO of the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association, as IIFA chair. The IIFA board chair appointment is for a two-year term.

Sally Wong, CEO of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association has also been appointed as deputy chair of the IIFA board.

"Investment management is a truly global industry and the IIFA is a crucial forum through which we can navigate the many issues affecting the industry internationally," said Cummings.

"Now more than ever the industry has a role to play to help solve the economic challenges we all face, and to help savers around the world prepare for a more financially secure future."

The IIFA seeks to promote the protection of investment fund investors amd facilitate the growth of the investment funds industry internationally.

The association also aims to act as "a medium for the advancement of understanding" of the investment fund business around the world and encourage adherence to high ethical standards by all participants in the industry.