10,000 Black Interns launches new programme for disabled students

The 10,000 Able Interns is the first part of the group's expansion since launching two years ago.

This new initiative will aim to secure at least 100 internships for disabled students across the UK in the summer of 2023, with the intention of growing this figure to 10,000 internships over time.

The foundation has been supported by the Disability Charities Consortium (DCC), a coalition of nine disability charities that work together to make sure disabled people's voices and experiences are reflected in UK policy making.

Participating companies will have to mirror the requirements of the existing 10,000 Black Interns scheme, committing to mentoring disabled students and guiding them into the workplace, and increasing the number of career opportunities available over time.

Firms will need to offer at least one internship for a six-week duration and pay the intern a local living wage, at a minimum.

The launch follows a pilot test run over the summer, where several companies offered internships to 25 students with a range of visual and hearing impairments, physical disabilities, and autism.

AXA Investment Managers, Capital Group, Capstone, Goldman Sachs, Mazars, MSCI and Redington were among the groups that participated in the trial run.

10,000 Able Interns will be open for companies to sign up to soon and businesses including Investec, Schroders and S&P Global have already pledged to sign up.

Faye Woodhead, trustee at the 10,000 Interns Foundation, commented: "In the UK there are currently over 320,000 students with a disability, a number that has increased by 47% in the past seven years. And yet, employment rates of people with a disability are lower than those without."

From the experience and feedback of its other programmes, Woodhead said it had been proven that diverse teams are "more innovative, transformative and create better business outcomes".

She said: "It is time to change the profile of the workplace and facilitate meaningful representation."

Sami Dar, a co-founder of 10,000 Able Interns and trainee within the scheme, said: "As a person with a physical disability, I realise the power of a programme like this to provide access to career opportunities that would otherwise not be available."

He said the firms that are participating will "make an enormous difference to the lives of disabled students and will benefit hugely from realising their potential".

Dar said it not only benefitted the individuals in the programme but the companies as well, giving them a wider pool of talent to draw upon but "such experiences will only strengthen their capacity to embrace disability in the workplace", building a more balanced and inclusive culture.