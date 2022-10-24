Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

Greater than GFC or March 2020

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Morgan Stanley and HSBC were the two largest-selling promoters, with the flows of both being dominated by money market funds.
Image:

Morgan Stanley and HSBC were the two largest-selling promoters, with the flows of both being dominated by money market funds.

September saw the largest redemptions from UK focused funds on record, with equity portfolio taking the biggest hit, Investment Week can reveal.

According to the latest Refinitiv Lipper UK Fund Flows report, investors pulled net £26.6bn from UK funds last month, bigger than in the Global Financial Crisis and during the March 2020 Covid-19 selloff. 

All asset classes were in negative territory, with equities taking the biggest hit with £13.6bn worth of redemptions, followed by alternatives (£5.1bn) and bonds (£4.7bn). 

Active fund redemptions were almost ten-times that of passives, at £25.2bn to £2.6bn respectively. Meanwhile, it was a better month for passive bond funds, with positive flows of £1.6bn to £475m for mutual funds and ETFs respectively.

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Despite the selloff by institutions of UK government bonds following the Mini Budget on 23 September, Bond GBP Government was the best-selling Refinitiv classification, with £834m net inflows. However, Alternative Credit Focus shed £4.7bn, mainly from funds invested in ABS. 

Equity ESG funds saw £3bn of redemptions, compared to more than £10bn from their non-ESG counterparts. ESG negative flows were almost £9bn, while their conventional peers saw nearly £19bn in outflows. 

Morgan Stanley and HSBC were the two largest-selling promoters, with the flows of both being dominated by money market funds.

Europe-domiciled funds suffer worst month since March 2020

According to the report authors, although investors sold off heavily during the Global Financial Crisis' depths of 2008 or the meltdown during the Covid-19 in March 2020, when even gold sold off, fund investors did not react as "dramatically" as they did this September.

"What is different this time is the rapid ratcheting of rates in a high-inflation environment. It is possible that, in the retail world at least, investors are cashing in to reduce their liabilities—not least mortgages—as debt service charges spiral, along with day-to-day costs," the report reads," the report reads. 

"Unfortunately, fund share classes are mute on this issue, though things will likely become more transparent over coming months."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still faces a 'fraught' economic outlook for the UK

US investors set to take advantage of weakening sterling in new UK M&A wave

More on UK

Rishi Sunak will be replacing Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday (20 October) after just 45 days in office.
UK

Next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still faces a 'fraught' economic outlook for the UK

Industry reacts to incoming PM

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 3 min read
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak
UK

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

Following resignation of Liz Truss

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 October 2022 • 1 min read
Performance-wise, sustainable energy production and agriculture were the only themes that have beaten the broad equity market, represented by MSCI ACWI.
Funds

WisdomTree: Thematics continue to garner European inflows in Q3

Despite torrid year for growth stocks

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: What should I consider when investing in alternatives in my multi-asset portfolio?

18 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

Peter Hargreaves blasts HL chair over performance

20 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

19 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

20 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Mini Budget-induced LDI crisis was 'full scale liquidation event'

19 October 2022 • 2 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot