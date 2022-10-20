Industry warns uncertainty is far from over after Liz Truss' resignation

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "First her policies went up in flames, then her brief career as prime minister".

Streeter said: "The great political gamble of Liz Truss has spectacularly backfired but not before wreaking significant damage to the UK economy. It will take considerable time before the risk premium attached to UK assets fades away, following the financial nervous breakdown which followed the Mini Budget."

With a successor still to be chosen, as far as investors are concerned, the future is "marginally brighter without her in charge", she said. Nevertheless, Streeter argued that the UK is still viewed as politically unstable.

Streeter explained investors "crave" steadiness and reliability, and until there is a new leader, that stability still remains "highly elusive", which means that neither sterling nor stocks are likely to "make any big strides of progress".

She added that while gilt yields eased from when rumours about Truss' resignation began, equity markets saw "another bout of nervousness" due to uncertainty.

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, noted that the initial bounce in the markets has already begun to fade, "as the implications of yet another period of uncertainty sink in".

However, he argued that as the changeover will be quick, and the chancellor "likely to stay in place", market tensions should be expected to calm.

"In all likelihood, Rishi is ready to step in, and with Hunt in alignment with him we can expect a very different approach, but one more likely to please markets," he said.

William Marsters, senior UK sales trader at Saxo, said that while many will be glad to see "the back of Trussenomics", uncertainty is likely to persist.

"Sterling's game of snakes and ladders is far from over, yet it's unlikely sterling will show many signs of long-term recovery," Marsters said, adding that high inflation will continue to hit the economy.

Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, argued that while the resignation "can draw a line under the unsettling policies, U-turns and shambolic operation of the latest government", a fresh election was needed to "validate the future direction of UK government policy".

He made the case that a "rushed process" to elect a new prime minister will not allay concerns, continuing concerns about the stability of the government.

"The UK equity market has been beaten up and could be considered attractive for investors at current valuations. However, with political risk becoming further embedded into the system, investors are going to have to wait before it becomes viable once again," he argued.

However, he noted that the gilt and sterling reaction to the resignation, along with recent comments from the deputy governor of the Bank of England stating that it may not raise rates as high as expected, "does provide a steadying feeling".

Orla Garvey, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes Limited, said that the markets have "barely reacted" to the resignation, as it is likely the country will "go back to a more orthodox fiscal stance", which has already been priced in in the last week.

The candidates for prime minister are not expected to be "massively market moving", unless some of the candidates are deemed to be more radical in terms of their fiscal outlook, she said, adding that this seems unlikely.

More important will be the budget at the end of this month, the beginning of quantitative tightening on 1 November, and the continued central bank decisions in coming months over interest rate hikes, she noted.