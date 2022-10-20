Peter Hargreaves blasts HL chair over performance

‘Presided over a disaster’

Peter Hargreaves co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown
Peter Hargreaves has called for chair of Hargreaves Lansdown, Deanna Oppenheimer to step down over what he deemed “diabolical” performance of the business.

Hargreaves, who is the largest shareholder in the platform, told the Times that he did not know how Oppenheimer could carry on.

"Look at the performance of the company while Deanna Oppenheimer has been chair — it has diabolical. She has presided over a disaster," Hargreaves told the paper.

The shareholder, who left the board in 2015, voted against the re-election of Oppenheimer and Moni Mannings, chair of the board's remuneration committee at the annual general meeting on Wednesday (19 October).

Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Chris Hill to step down

However, both were re-elected with 66.5% voting to maintain the chair and 74.3% voting for Mannings.

A spokesperson for Hargreaves told Investment Week that although both Oppenheimer and Manning were re-elected at the AGM with the "necessary majority" they recognised that it was not the strongest result and said "the board will consult with the specific shareholders who did not vote in favour to understand any concerns".

In a trading update earlier this month (17 October) Hargreaves reported net new business of £700m for its first fiscal quarter and closing assets under administration of £122.7bn.

At the same time the platform business has been hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit by RGL for promotion of Neil Woodford's embattled equity income fund and that the CEO, Chris Hill, would be stepping down and work was underway to find a successor.

The company's share price has fallen 44.1% year-to-date, according to Market Watch.

 

 

