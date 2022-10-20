Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

Speaking at the firm's Q3 trading update presentation this morning (20 October), new CEO Matthew Beesley said that the so-called "fund rationalising programme" will see around 25% of Jupiter's funds merged, closed or repositioned.

This will be focused on the subscale end of the product range, Beesley told shareholders, adding that around 80% of the funds affected have less than £100m in AUM.

"It was clear to me on joining this firm that we had too many subscale, non-differentiated funds that were diluting our active proposition. 46% of our mutual funds have less than £100m of assets. So this was clearly a fund range in need of some rationalisation," he said.

Jupiter splits CIO role and pushes on with fund restructuring plans

The restructuring will also target overlapping funds following the merger with Merian's product range in 2020, as well as propositions that are no longer relevant to the asset manager's clients. This will affect the firm's entire asset mix, but with a bigger leaning towards the equity range.

"There will be products where client needs have evolved or changed, and maybe some products that perhaps through poor performance or changing market conditions, have not got the scale that we expect on them," he said.

Jupiter will be looking to merge funds that are not "too dissimilar" or have an appropriate investment approach overlap, while those funds that do not have a suitable vehicle to merge into will be closed, Beesley said.

Growth plan and headcount reduction

As part of a review of the firm's existing strategy, Beesley said that some of the firm's strategic priorities will be to expand into thematic strategies, starting in early 2023 with the launch of a range of thematic funds.

The CEO also said that the management team will seek to diversify its client range with a push towards institutional and non-UK investors. The firm has also started exploring the possibility of moving into the private assets space, as well as into the world of active ETFs.

In September, reports surfaced that Beesley would be reviewing Jupiter's operating model, which resulted in the announcement of a restructuring plan that would see a headcount reduction of around 15% of its staff.

Jupiter multi-asset head Talib Sheikh departs amid fund range restructuring

"The reduction in staff costs compared to our previous expectations is £10m. There are adjustments to planned headcount added to actual headcount in every part of our business, there is clearly a larger aspect in some of the support areas, but overall it covers all parts of the business," he said.

"This restructuring is a one time event, which I do not foresee having to do again in the medium term."

Head of multi-asset Talib Sheikh and investment manager Joseph Chapman are two members of the investment team that will be departing the firm before the end of the year as part of the fund restructuring and headcount reduction.

Earlier this month, Investment Week reported that Jupiter would be splitting the CIO role, which had been vacant since Beesley took over as CEO, into two newly created positions of head of equities and head of fixed income.

These are all plans by the new CEO to turn around the struggling asset manager, which has been struggling capture investors' interest and loyalty amidst the market volatility this year.

Jupiter Fund Management's share price is down 63.8% year-to-date, according to Market Watch.