UK public places climate change concerns on backseat amid cost-of-living crisis

Over half of respondents said that addressing the rising cost of living must be the top priority for the UK’s future.

The Global ESG Monitor, which surveyed more than 1,000 people in the UK, found that 77% of respondents said they wanted companies to behave like good corporate citizens and consider their impacts on other people and the planet.

Over half (52%) of respondents said that addressing the rising cost of living must be the top priority for the UK's future, followed by ensuring quality, affordable energy and fuel supplies (32%) and ensuring secure and affordable food supplies (29%).

Meanwhile, only about one-in-ten participants claimed to have a good understanding of ESG. This is slightly below the global total, where about one in seven participants have a good understanding of the term.

Only around one in ten UK participants said they feel very informed about companies' ESG activities and performance, while only one-in-five actively seek such information. Interest in ESG among the UK public was moderate over the last 12 months, with participants giving an average interest rating of 5.5 out of 10.

This is significantly lower than in 2021 (6.1) and compared to the global average (6.5). According to the authors of the report, this shift in focus appears to reflect heightened concerns in the UK around the cost of living.

Nearly half of respondents placed the most importance on the environmental aspect of ESG as the issue they feel is key for UK companies to focus on, followed by social issues (26%) and governance issues (6%).

Emma Kane, CEO of SEC Newgate UK, said: "Our findings show that the UK is veering off course as concerns around climate change take a backseat to the cost of living."

"However, the UK public still deeply cares about the environment and how companies and other organisations act. The British public is particularly sensitive to businesses evading tax and more than a third have a good understanding of ‘net zero'."

Kane said that "much more work needs to be done" by the private and public sector in helping UK citizens understand ESG principles, as only 12% of people said they have a good understanding of it.