Man Group hit by FX impact but absolute return aids results

In a trading update made today (19 October), Man Group said the negative FX impact was "primarily from US dollar strength" and added that it was "partially offset by performance-linked leverage movements".

The FX impacts were felt most in its total return strategies and discretionary long-only strategies which each saw a $1bn drop in assets. Systematic long-only strategies and absolute return strategies fell $800m and $400m respectively.

The absolute return strategies were the standout performers for the firm with an asset gain of $1.6bn. Multi-manager solutions was the only other strategy to experience a positive impact to AUM, adding $100m.

The worst performer was the systematic long-only strategy, which led to an AUM decline of $1.2bn.

Net outflows for the period were $500m, with just multi-manager solutions posting inflows of $3.4bn during the three months. Absolute return strategies saw the most outflows of $1.5bn.