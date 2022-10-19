Liontrust suffers £1.6bn outflows in three months

John Ions, chief executive at the asset manager said he was confident about “the strengths” of the business

In a trading report published today (19 October) Liontrust revealed that its market and investment performance during the period led to a £905m decline in AuMA during the period.

The company's AuMA was down 5.5% over the financial year, which runs to the end of March. It has dropped further since the start of the month, hitting £31.2bn on 14 October, the company reported.

Global equity funds at the firm saw a steep decline in AuMA, dropping from £2.4bn at the end of June to £1.2bn at the end of September.

Liontrust's top three investment process styles all suffered declines in the three month period. Sustainable investment went from £11.7bn to £11bn; Economic Advantage went from £7.9bn to £7.6bn; and multi-asset went from £6.2bn to £5.9bn.

John Ions chief executive at the asset manager said he was confident about "the strengths" of the business and the "long-term value" it could still offer clients.

He noted the firm continues "to enhance our investment management and distribution capabilities both organically and via acquisitions".

Ions said: "Our acquisitions over the years have demonstrated how they can deliver both immediate product development, such as sustainable investing and global equities, and diversification internationally and in the institutional market to generate future organic growth."

Commenting on the recent acquisition of Majedie he said it "combining these with a strong brand and product development capabilities provides a firm foundation for future growth".

Ions added Liontrust will focus on expanding sales "by funds, geographies and clients".