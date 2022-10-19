Liontrust suffers £1.6bn outflows in three months

£2.2bn of outflows in six months

Kathleen Gallagher
John Ions, chief executive at the asset manager said he was confident about “the strengths” of the business
John Ions, chief executive at the asset manager said he was confident about “the strengths” of the business

Liontrust has seen £1.6bn of net outflows in the three months till the end of September, bringing its assets under management and advice to £31.7bn.

In a trading report published today (19 October) Liontrust revealed that its market and investment performance during the period led to a £905m decline in AuMA during the period.

The company's AuMA was down 5.5% over the financial year, which runs to the end of March.  It has dropped further since the start of the month, hitting £31.2bn on 14 October, the company reported.

Global equity funds at the firm saw a steep decline in AuMA, dropping from £2.4bn at the end of June to £1.2bn at the end of September.

UK inflation rises to 10.1% in September

Liontrust's top three investment process styles all suffered declines in the three month period. Sustainable investment went from £11.7bn to £11bn; Economic Advantage went from £7.9bn to £7.6bn; and multi-asset went from £6.2bn to £5.9bn.

John Ions chief executive at the asset manager said he was confident about "the strengths" of the business and the "long-term value" it could still offer clients.

Quilter AuMA drops 2% as net inflows slow

He noted the firm continues "to enhance our investment management and distribution capabilities both organically and via acquisitions".

Ions said: "Our acquisitions over the years have demonstrated how they can deliver both immediate product development, such as sustainable investing and global equities, and diversification internationally and in the institutional market to generate future organic growth."

Commenting on the recent acquisition of Majedie he said it "combining these with a strong brand and product development capabilities provides a firm foundation for future growth".

Ions added Liontrust will focus on expanding sales "by funds, geographies and clients".

 

Kathleen Gallagher
Man Group hit by FX impact but absolute return aids results

Quilter AuMA drops 2% as net inflows slow

Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group
Man Group hit by FX impact but absolute return aids results

$3.9bn decline in AUM

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Paul Feeney, CEO of the firm, said he was pleased with the positive net flows
Quilter AuMA drops 2% as net inflows slow

£96.9bn at end of September

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 October 2022 • 2 min read
Less than half of the world's largest companies report on the social and governance components of ESG.
Over 25% of world's top companies have no link to external ESG targets

KPMG survey of sustainability reporting

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 October 2022 • 2 min read
