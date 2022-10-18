Less than half of the world's largest companies report on the social and governance components of ESG.

According to the study, which analyses sustainability and ESG reports from 5,800 companies across 58 countries and jurisdiction, over 79% of leading firms provide sustainability reports, up from two-thirds of top 100 companies ten years ago.

However, less than half report on the social and governance components of ESG and over 25% have no link to external ESG targets.

In addition, only one third of the top 100 companies in each country or jurisdiction analysed have a dedicated member of their leadership team responsible for sustainability and less than one quarter of these companies link sustainability to compensation.

The research also found that 71% of the top 100 companies and 80% of the top 250 had set carbon reduction targets. However, action remains slow in key related areas, with less than half of companies currently recognising biodiversity loss as a risk.

Jennifer Shulman, global lead for KPMG's Global ESG Advisory Hub, said: "Despite the growing recognition of the human side of ESG, our latest survey continues to highlight a real challenge facing the C Suite, which is in how they demonstrate and reflect on their company's wider societal impact."

Shulma noted that as organisations such as the International Sustainability Standards board rolls out new global standards for reporting, more progress should be seen over the coming year.

"We are seeing far greater action on gender equality, pay equity and community impact assessments. It is time for organisations to be transparent in their reporting to highlight what they have achieved and hold themselves to account on areas where further progress is required," she said.

When it comes to the regional picture, the Asia Pacific region leads with 89% of its companies undertaking sustainability reporting. This is followed by Europe with 82%, the Americas with 74% and the Middle East and Africa with 56%.