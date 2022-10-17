US Solar Fund mulls sale amid strategic review in light of 'sustained' discount

Formal sale process on the table

The board will consider all options available to the trust, which has over £318m in assets.
The US Solar Fund will be undertaking a strategic review that could include the sale of the share capital of the trust in light of a sustained double-digit discount and “structural challenges” in the US solar sector.

In a statement released this morning (17 October), the trust said the challenges the company continues to face have pushed the board to consider "all potential strategic options to maximise shareholder value".

"Since IPO, US Solar Fund has successfully executed its strategy of delivering a sustainable dividend for shareholders," the statement read. 

"However, structural challenges in the US solar sector alongside a recent sustained discount of the share price to its net asset value have impeded the company's ability to grow its asset base." 

The board will consider all options available to the trust, which has over £318m in assets. This could include a sale of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the company, which will be conducted under the framework of a "formal sale process". 

Other options on the table could include selling the company's portfolio and returning funds to shareholders or changing its investment management arrangements.

The board has appointed Jefferies International and KeyBanc Capital Markets as joint financial advisers, with Cenkos Securities acting as joint corporate broker to assist the company with the strategic review. 

"There is no certainty that any changes will result from the strategic review," the statement said. "The board will make further announcements in due course."

