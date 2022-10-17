Hargreaves Lansdown focusing on 'cost control' amid mixed results

A trading update on the London Stock Exchange this morning (17 October) confirmed the firm brought in net new business of £700m for its first quarter, closing assets under administration (AUA) of £122.7bn.

Hargreaves' statement said the AUA figure "reflects adverse market movement" of £1.8bn between July and September with "negative performance in September offsetting July's positive movement".

Revenue for the three months was £162.9m, representing a 15% increase which the firm said was driven by higher revenue on cash and "offsets the reduction in share dealing volumes" as well as the impact of lower year-on-year AUA.

Full year revenue for 2022 is now at £142.2m, the results show.

"Our focus remains on helping new and existing clients navigate these tough times and engaging with them to help improve their financial resilience," said outgoing CEO Chris Hill.

"The impact of the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop on asset values, client confidence and propensity to invest has been seen across our industry. Against this backdrop we have delivered £0.7bn of net new business and welcomed a further 17,000 net new clients in the quarter."

Hargreaves confirmed the active client growth in the quarter had been driven by net new clients in self-invested personal pensions, active savings and ISA accounts and noted its latest client retention figure of 92.2% is "marginally ahead" of the last full year.

Hargreaves confirmed it remains "on track" for the launch of its pilot augmented advice proposition later this year and that an in-house developed solution will enable "greater efficiencies" in its pension transfer process moving forward.

"As we progress through this year, given the uncertain economic environment and market conditions, we remain focused on cost control and investment discipline," the firm stated. "We are raising our full year 2023 revenue margin guidance to 49-52 basis points (bps); cash margin guidance increased to 130-150 bps and shares margin guidance decreased to 30-35 bps. All other guidance remains unchanged."

Woodford lawsuit

Hargreaves' results today come alongside the confirmation it has been hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit over continuously promoting Neil Woodford's embattled equity income fund.

Claims management company RGL launched the lawsuit in the High Court on Friday (14 October) on behalf of 3,200 investors. The case is based around the firm's continued promotion of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund on its ‘best buy' list through until the day the fund collapsed.

CEO steps down

Amid news of the lawsuit this morning, it was also confirmed that CEO Chris Hill will step down next year after six years in the top job. The firm said he will remain in his post until November 2023 while a search is carried out for a suitable successor.