Calculus capitalises on lifted EIS sunset clause with new fund

Healthcare and technology

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
New Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme fund will focus on healthcare and technology companies.
Following the government lifting the sunset clauses on Enterprise Investment Schemes, Calculus has launched its new Knowledge Intensive EIS fund.

The government policy was part of the Mini Budget and renewed the scheme beyond its 2025 deadlines.

This move was warmly received by the investment trust community and Calculus said that the offering comes following the "renewed endorsement" from the government.

Knowledge Intensive EIS will give investors the opportunity to invest in early-stage UK companies with a "societal purpose and impact", while at least 80% of the fund's capital will be invested in firms "carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property".

Mini Budget 22: Extended VCT tax relief 'welcomed'

The new fund will aim to return £2 tax free for every £1 invested over an investment horizon of four to seven years. It will offer at least six companies and has a minimum investment of £25,000, with deals closing on 5 April 2023.

It will focus on technology and healthcare companies, investing in stocks such as Oxford BioTherapeutics, a clinical stage oncology company; Hinterview, a video platform designed for recruitment agencies; and Arecor, a biopharmaceutical company producing treatments for diabetics.

John Glencross, chief executive and co-founder of Calculus, said the company had been investing in knowledge intensive companies as part of its investment strategy since 1999, when it launched its first HMRC approved EIS fund in 1999.

He said: "This approved fund will not only enable easier tax planning, but will give purposeful investors the opportunity to grow their own wealth and give meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward and improving healthcare."

