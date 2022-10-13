Assets continue to trickle from Polar Capital

Polar Capital chief executive Gavin Rochussen said that while performance and flows had been negative overall, some areas of the business had seen slight positive movement.

According to its quarterly AUM update, assets have slipped to £18.8bn, down from £22.1bn six months earlier.

Net redemptions, fund closures and negative market performance all combined to trim £3.3bn from the firm's total assets.

All three arms of the business saw net outflows over the period, with open ended funds losing £753m, investment trusts down £62m and segregated mandates ending the six months £30m shorter.

The open ended and segregated mandates also saw £380m and £79m exit the firm through fund closures, as Phaeacian mutual funds and a related segregated mandate were wound up.

Performance had the biggest impact on the firm, adding £2bn to the losses.

Open ended funds lost £1.4bn through market movements and fund performance, while investment trusts shrank £611m and segregated mandates dwindled by £66m.

Despite this, accrued performance fees have more than doubled on last year's six-month total, up to £4.8m for the period to 30 September 2022, compared with £2m at this point in 2021, and larger than 2021's year-end figure of £4.1m.

"There has been continued demand and inflows into the Global Insurance, Biotechnology, Healthcare Blue Chip, Smart Energy, European ex-UK Income, Emerging Market Stars, Forager and Global Absolute Return funds, with combined net inflows of £260m across these funds in the quarter," he said.

He attributed the negative moves to a combination of the "bear market sell-off, net outflows, fund closures and fund performance", while adding the outflows in the firm's technology funds had begun to decline.

"During the quarter, the rate of outflows from the open-ended Technology funds continued to decline, with £252m of outflows compared to £380m in the previous quarter and £630m in the first quarter of this calendar year," Rochussen explained.

"Despite the challenging back drop, we are pleased with the continuing progress in diversifying the business. The Smart funds managed by the sustainable thematic team have now collectively reached £150m. The Emerging Market Stars team have had success in the US with the Emerging Market Stars mutual fund raising its first £50m.

"We remain confident that with our diverse range of differentiated, active specialist fund strategies we are well-positioned to perform for our clients and shareholders over the long term."