Evelyn Partners makes new Bestinvest hires

clock • 1 min read
Oliver Plant has been appointed as head of the Bestinvest platform
Evelyn Partners has made a number of high level appointments to the firm’s Bestinvest platform, including promoting Oliver Plant to head of the platform.

Plant was promoted to head of Bestinvest in April but has worked as an independent consultant building the platform since January 2021.

As head of digital proposition while working as a consultant for the firm, Plant led the project to transform Bestinvest from a do-it-yourself investing platform to a hybrid proposition, which launched back in May. 

Simonetta Rigo, chief marketing officer at Evelyn Partners, said: "It has been an incredible year which has seen the successful relaunch of Bestinvest under Oliver's expert guidance.

"Since then, we have been delighted with the reception of our new proposition from not just Bestinvest clients but also sectoral commentators, platform analysts and comparison services."

More recently, the new head made several new hires to Bestinvest's commercial team, with Martin Pezet appointed head of marketing, Louise Revell appointed head of proposition and Will Pointing made Bestinvest partnerships, performance and pricing manager.

Plant said: "It is very exciting to welcome Louise, Will and Martin on board to develop the Bestinvest proposition and raise its profile.

"We believe we are offering retail investors something new, which also happens to be great value, and these appointments demonstrate not just our determination to build on its initial successes but also the wider business's belief in Bestinvest."

Equiduct expands ETP offerings to include crypto and fixed income

Risk appetite returns to US market in October

