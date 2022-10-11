Morningstar: UK open-ended funds suffer largest outflows in over a decade

The net outflow of £8bn from equity funds last month eclipsed August's £5.2bn, which at the time was the worst month for investor redemptions in the asset class.

Equity categories bore the brunt of outflows in September. Investors redeemed £1.6bn from each of the Morningstar US large-cap blend equity and UK large-cap equity categories.

Active strategies saw £9.9bn of net outflows across all asset classes, while each mainstream asset class saw outflows for the first time in unison. The allocation category suffered over £1bn in outflows, followed by money markets, which saw £825m worth of redemptions in September.

Growth equity strategies dominated the outflows, while Ruffer's two vehicles, which have the lowest equity exposure in their history, continued to receive inflows.

The LF Ruffer Diversified Return fund attracted £123m from investors in September, while the TM Ruffer Portfolio fund took £49m inflows. The ACS World ESG insights fund and Royal London Short Term Money Market fund brought in £107m and £106m in new assets respectively.

When it comes to the laggards in terms of outflows from active funds, the Baillie Gifford Diversified Growth fund saw £285m in outflows, followed by the Fundsmith Equity fund, which suffered £162m worth of redemptions in September.

Despite rising yields, some GBP bond sectors saw inflows. The Morningstar GBP government bond category attracted £817m last month, while GBP inflation-linked bonds took in £283m in net inflows.