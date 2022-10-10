LSE to admit $3bn green bond from Saudi sovereign wealth fund

The green bond was issued in three tranches to be repaid in 2027, 2032 and 2122.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the first to be issued by a sovereign wealth fund and begins the broader issuance of green bonds announced by PIF earlier this month.

The $3bn issuance is part of Saudi Arabia's push to reach Net Zero by 2060 and was issued in three tranches to be repaid in 2027, 2032 and 2122.

However, Saudi Arabia's green bond issuance has come under fire recently, with critics noting that the issuance will fund "giga-projects" like Neom, the planned line-shaped desert city that would be powered by renewable energy.

Last week, it came to light that Saudi Arabia had sentenced three people to death for protesting the project after they had been forcibly evicted to make way for the planned city.

Furthermore, the risk factors in the bond prospectus warned that giga-projects such as Neom may end up costing more than planned or not be completed on time.

The bond prospectus also revealed that while PIF was "not currently" under international sanctions, the fund is at risk of such problems, while the ongoing war in Yemen may result in attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

Mara Dobrescu, director of fixed income strategies, manager research, Morningstar, noted that while the green bond meets the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles, some managers favour third-party verification.

Dobrescu added: "There is the issue whether, even if these are bone fide green bonds, you should be investing in Saudi Arabia at all."

She noted the country is not excluded from mainstream emerging market debt ESG indices, with Sustainalytics ranking Saudi Arabia 94th out of 169 in its country risk framework.

"That is probably why we are starting to hear about more and more asset managers applying more stringent exclusions lists, particularly on their Article 9 bond funds," she added.

Julia Dreblow, CEO at SRI Services, said: "The fact the green bond market is booming is unequivocally positive, as is the UK's ambition to lead the world in ‘green finance'. In many ways it does not matter who is raising capital to finance green projects as long as they are good to their word.

"However, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund doing so is bound to raise eyebrows given their unique standing in oil markets. If this signals a turning point in Saudi Arabia's commitment to oil and a genuine pivot towards renewables, I would cautiously welcome this development.

"If not, questions ought to be asked of all involved. Greenwash accusations will soon follow if there is no evidence of a shift from oil to renewables. Saudi Arabia is well placed to make this shift, not least because of their climate, and the science requires that they do. Time will tell."

The LSE's sustainable bond market has so far raised £120bn. Global green bond issuance reached $479bn from over 1000 issues in 2021, a 96% growth rate compared with 2020, according to data from Refinitiv.