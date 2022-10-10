Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

Fidelity International has appointed Claire Dwyer as head of investment companies, replacing Alex Denny, who departs for Pantheon.

Denny will be leaving the investment house at the end of October, having worked at the company for 18 years. He takes on a new role as managing director, European private wealth at Pantheon.

In her new role, Dwyer will be based in London and will work alongside the existing investment companies team.

Dwyer has been head of Fidelity's Regulatory Solutions Group across Continental Europe, the UK and Asia Pacific since July 2021, prior to which she worked in the investment companies team for three years.

Fidelity Emerging Markets trust share price drops 30%

Denny will be joined at Pantheon by Nicole Parker, who joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management as managing director, US private wealth.

Dwyer said she was "thrilled" by the new opportunity and looked forward to "working with Fidelity's talented teams to accelerate our journey of growth and innovation; the potential is tremendous".

She said: "In these challenging times it is especially important that our clients have access to the very best investment products and we will work tirelessly to ensure they do."

Hugh Prendergast, global head of product at Fidelity International, said: "We remain committed to investing and growing the investment companies business under Claire's stewardship."

Prendergast also commented on Denny's departure, thanking him for his "contribution and long service at Fidelity International".

He said: "Denny has been a highly respected and well-liked colleague, appreciated for his deep industry knowledge, transparency, integrity and professionalism. We wish him all the best in his future."

