Quilter CEO Paul Feeney steps down

Feeney, who has led the firm for ten years, will remain at the firm to "support an orderly transition".

Levin has worked at the firm since 1998 and has been CEO of Quilter's investment platform and Quilter Investors since 2017.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Feeney said: "After ten great years, it is time to pass the baton. It has been my greatest privilege to have served as Quilter's CEO.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved, transforming the business from a predominantly closed life book business into the modern, publicly listed wealth manager it is today, with around £1bn returned to shareholders since listing."

Commenting on why he had chosen to step down, Feeney said: "Having achieved what I set out to do, I believe that now is the right time for me to hand over to Steven, my very able successor, to take Quilter on the next stage of its incredible journey".

His successor Levin said: "I am delighted to be asked by the board to be the next Quilter CEO and am excited by the opportunities for our business ahead.

"I am immensely grateful to Paul personally for his support over the years and to the board for the trust they have placed in me to lead the business.

"I am fortunate to be inheriting a strategically well positioned business with a strong balance sheet. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues across the business as we continue to meet the needs of customers and advisers and to realise Quilter's significant growth potential".