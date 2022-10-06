Artemis makes sales hire from Franklin Templeton

His appointment brings the Artemis intermediary sales team to seven.

Gorsuch joins the firm from Franklin Templeton, where he worked as a business development manager for almost four years. Prior to that, he worked at Invesco for two years.

Gorsuch's first day at the firm involved a 27 mile walk across Pentland Hills near Edinburgh, with 100 other Artemis staff.

The hike, which was to support the Artemis Charitable Foundation, lasted eight hours and covered seven peaks. The proceeds of the event were donated two two charities by the foundation.

Gorsuch said his first day at Artemis was "the toughest welcome I have had to a new job outside of the military".

Adam Gent, head of intermediary business at the firm, said: "Charlie is a great team player, as he has already demonstrated, but also has a huge amount of experience and knows the intermediary market and its needs really well."