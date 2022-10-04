Kwarteng sparks confusion over release date of medium-term fiscal plan

Contradicts government officials

The chancellor originally said the release of the fiscal plan would take place some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget | Credit: HM Treasury
The chancellor originally said the release of the fiscal plan would take place some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget | Credit: HM Treasury

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said that the government will stick to 23 November for the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan, sparking confusion amid reports that he would bring the release date forward to later this month.

"People are reading the runes and parsing words. It is going to be 23 November," he told GB News today (4 October).

Government sources close to the leadership had briefed several news outlets that the publication of the medium-term fiscal plan would be accelerated, accompanied by independent economic forecasts, to try to reassure the markets. 

The chancellor originally said the release of the fiscal plan would take place some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget.

Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

On Monday night (3 October), Treasury Select Committee chair Mel Stride published a statement welcoming the chancellor's intention to bring forward the date of the autumn fiscal plan to October. 

"I have pressed the chancellor very hard on this and to his credit he has listened. Provided the OBR forecast and new fiscal targets provide reassurance then bringing these forward should calm markets more quickly and reduce the upward pressure on interest rates to the benefit of millions of people up and down the country," he said. 

"In particular getting the forecast out ahead of the MPC meeting on 3 November might help to reassure our rate setters that they can go with a smaller base rate increase than would otherwise be the case."

