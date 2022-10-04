Two TIME Investments UK property funds earn double ratings from RSMR

The Royal London sustainable multi-asset fund range has been awarded the RSMR fund range rating, with each fund receiving the RSMR responsible rating in its own right.

The two TIME funds that have entered the RSMR active and responsible rated list are ARC TIME Social Long Income PAIF and ARC Time Social Long Income Feeder.

According to the fund research house, these UK focused property funds provide investors with exposure to a growing alternative property sector supported by "long dated reliable cash flows with a high degree of inflation protection".

The funds invest in properties and lease them to tenants over the long term, each with a social dimension. The income return makes up the greater proportion of the total return and as this is based on lower volatility long leases, RSMR said.

Properties within the fund have their purpose linked to the UN SDGs and there is a social profit calculator report outlining the social benefit from each investment.

It is comprised of Sustainable Managed Growth, Sustainable Diversified, Sustainable Growth and Sustainable World , which aim to deliver capital growth over the medium term by investing in a diverse range of assets while adhering to RLAM's ethical and sustainable investment policy.

The funds invest in a combination of equities and fixed income, with each fund's exposure to equities rising incrementally along the risk scale.

According to RSMR, the funds are managed by "a well-established and proven" investment process, which has resulted in "some strong returns" over the longer term while investing in companies that aim to support a more sustainable society.