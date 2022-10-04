Aegon Property Income wind up records first quarter with no distribution

Of the 15 remaining properties, 65.5% is held in offices, 23.8% in retail and 10.7% in leisure.

According to a 30 September 2022 update, the fund has exchanged one asset for £9.5m and as of 27 September had three assets under offer for £21m.

To date, £251m has been issued across five pro rata distributions, representing 66% of the net asset value on closure.

UK property funds impose liquidity limits

While the fund is not required to issue distributions at any set point, its Q&A document sets out an aim to make payments "on at least a quarterly basis".

The remaining £118m in assets under management are currently held 94.9% in property and 5.1% in net current assets, comprised of cash and short-term assets and liabilities.

Of the 15 remaining properties, 65.5% is held in offices, 23.8% in retail and 10.7% in leisure.