Hipgnosis enters $700m debt refinancing

The new $700m RCF will run for five years until 30 September 2027 and will refinance in full the existing RCF, which stands at a gross debt figure of $600m, according to the 31 March 2022 results.

This original RCF had a credit margin of 3.25% over a floating rate based on LIBOR, while the new RCF will be based on SOFR plus a margin of 2-2.25% depending on gross drawn debt. The initial margin will by 2%.

Net debt as a percentage of operative net asset value was 25.4% as of 31 March 2022.

Chris Helm, CFO (SONG) of Hipgnosis Song Management, said this new debt facility would not only reduce the interest margin but also provide "added flexibility and headroom for the company".

He added this was a "strong commitment from both our new and old lenders" and thanked them for the support.

Additionally, Hipgnosis Songs Fund is in advanced talks to fix the majority of its interest rate exposure by entering into interest rate swaps in order to hedge the interest on its drawn debt.

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management and investment adviser to the fund, said: "In an increasingly unpredictable debt market, this deal materially reduces our interest margin and the swaps we hope to close imminently provide long term certainty and a stable platform to take advantage of our industry's tailwinds.

"The continued growth in streaming and additional revenue streams from digital platforms, irrespective of macroeconomic conditions, coupled with the improved terms of our new RCF is very encouraging for SONG and will deliver value to our shareholders as income from our portfolio of songs increases."