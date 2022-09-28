Kwarteng meets with bankers to calm market turmoil

Kwarteng also met yesterday with asset managers, pension funds and insurers from firms such as Aviva, Legal and General, Royal London, BlackRock, Fidelity and JP Morgan.

"We are confident in our long-term strategy to drive economic growth through tax cuts and supply-side reform," Kwarteng told the financiers, according to minutes.

"I am confident that with our growth plan and the upcoming medium-term fiscal plan - with close cooperation with the Bank [of England] - our approach will work," he added.

IMF urges UK government to re-evaluate Mini Budget

In the meeting today, Kwarteng is expected to stress his commitment to fiscal discipline and talk about a planned "Big Bang 2.0 event" from his Mini Budget and beyond.

The Treasury denied that Kwarteng would be asking bankers not to bet against the pound, which has continued to inch closer to dollar parity.

Last night, Kwarteng also attempted to quell anger among Conservative MPs in a phone call to backbenchers on the government's strategy.

Numerous MPs have privately said they may call for his or Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation, with some openly questioning the government's new economic approach.

According to Sky News, Kwarteng stood by his decision to cut taxes for the rich on the call, telling MPs that "it was a tough choice but the right choice".

He went on to argue that his fiscal strategy was focused on the medium-term, and while markets had been volatile, they were not "settling down".