The strategy, managed by Juliana Hansveden, looks to identify companies that present structural growth opportunities in underserved areas, such as climate change solutions, financial inclusion and access to digital infrastructure.

Given the lower levels of economic development in emerging markets, and with 88% of ESG funds global or developed market focused, the firm said that the investment opportunity is "essential", with 70% of the SDG and Paris Agreement capital needing to go to developing countries to achieve net zero.

Hansveden said: "Our strategy has a differentiated lens on long-term potential, which allows time to engage with companies to improve sustainability outcomes."

"We set goals on an individual holding level covering areas such as net zero commitments and seek to drive improvement in the companies' management of material externalities. We believe that this active engagement alongside a bottom-up, high conviction approach, results in superior outcomes."

The strategy complements Ninety One's sustainable range, which includes Global Environment, UK Sustainable Equity, Global Sustainable Equity, Emerging Markets Sustainable Blended Debt and Global Multi Asset Sustainable Growth.

Mimi Ferrini, co-chief investment officer at Ninety One, added: "Our emerging markets heritage has taught us the importance of embracing change. Ultimately, this has helped shape our view that emerging markets companies benefitting from structural and sustainable growth tailwinds have potential to grow economic profit at above average rates over protracted periods of time."

"It is these quality companies that take all material stakeholders into account that we believe will have a competitive advantage, enabling us to deliver returns to our investors."