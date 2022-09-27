Aligning sustainable investing with investors' preferences would boost assets

Better education around sustainable investing would also encourage investors to look at the space, with 48% citing a lack of education as a significant barrier.

According to Schroders Global Investor Study 2022, investors would increasingly invest in sustainable funds if they were able to invest in line with their preferences.

Broken down into self-defined beginner, intermediate and expert investors classes, more than half would be encouraged to increase their sustainable allocation if the products matched their preferences. Across the classes, 57% of beginner and intermediate agreed with this statement while 58% of expert investors backed the assessment.

Of these goals, quality education was seen as the most important globally, with 21% ranking this option first, followed by no poverty (15%), zero hunger (14%), clean water and sanitation (14%) and good health and wellbeing (12%).

However, investors from countries which suffered from higher poverty levels were more likely to want to address this factor, 21% of investors in India prioritised no poverty, the most popular selection.

The study surveyed more than 23,000 investors across 33 global locations.

Investors who class themselves as experts were also more likely to believe that sustainable investment was the only way to ensure profitability in the long term, with 68% of expert investors believing this to be true, compared with 52% of intermediate investors and 43% of beginners.

A further 44% desired better data and evidence around sustainable investments.

A focus on delivering financial returns remains a priority for investors, with 56% seeking a fund that focuses primarily on financial returns while integrating sustainability factors, compared to 39% wanting a fund that has an explicit objective to have a positive impact on people or the planet.

Despite this, financial gains ranked third in investors' priority lists, behind environmental impact and social issues.

Head of sustainability strategy at Schroders Hannah Simons said: "The interaction between sustainability and returns has seen some polarising results this year. While beginner investors appear more sceptical, the majority of people believe sustainability is crucial to delivering long-term returns.

"This is encouraging to see and further emphasises the crucial role asset managers have to play in terms of helping investors better understand how investing sustainably can not only help overcome challenges such as climate change, but also support their long-term returns."

Andy Howard, global head of sustainable investment at Schroders, added: "This year's survey results show that environmental challenges remain one of the key reasons individuals are looking to invest sustainably. However, the ‘S' in ‘ESG' cannot be forgotten, with human capital, education and equality all top of people's investment priorities.

"Financial education is a key element in driving more capital towards sustainable investing. It is clear from our research that what people seek is essentially guidance and clarity. The more people are able to understand the products they invest in and their impact on society and the environment, the more capital we should see flowing into sustainable investing."