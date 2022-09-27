Fitch downgrades Jupiter to 'Negative' rating as outflows persist

Jupiter now 'materially smaller'

clock • 2 min read
Fitch downgrades Jupiter Fund Management from ‘Stable’ to ‘Negative’ rating.
Image:

Fitch downgrades Jupiter Fund Management from ‘Stable’ to ‘Negative’ rating.

Fitch Ratings has demoted its outlook on Jupiter Fund Management from ‘Stable’ to ‘Negative’ over concerns that it is “increasingly sensitive to net fund outflows” and further “market valuations adjustments”.

The ratings agency also downgraded the rating on the Jupiter's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to BBB- down from a BBB.

Jupiter has been struggling to capture investors' interests and loyalty amidst the market volatility this year, as its half-yearly results revealed the AUM had fallen 19% to £49bn with net outflows of £3.6bn.

These were characterised by the group's CEO as "disappointing" at the time, and this downgrade only adds more pressure to the group.

Fitch also noted that Jupiter was now "materially smaller and more concentrated than higher-rated peers", despite the merger with Merian Global Investor last year adding £16.6bn to the AUM.

Jupiter AUM drops 19% as investors pull £3.6bn amid performance declines

On the ‘rating sensitives' Fitch said: "The inability to stem net outflows over the next 12 months, particularly in relation to new strategies, or material erosion of Jupiter's margins that weakens our assessment of business profile".

Another weakness Fitch identified was Jupiter's "inability to execute new strategic objectives aimed at diversifying the business model and growing the institutional investor base".

One of the reasons for the merger was to create "greater diversification of Jupiter's strategies", according to Fitch, in particular the US, Chinese and Australian markets.

But, it said at present this has not been totally successful since Jupiter's AUM exposure to the UK and to equities remains concentrated at 71% and 55%, respectively, at FYE21.

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

A third catalyst to this downgrade was "a major operational loss challenging the robustness of Jupiter's risk-control framework".

Fitch did identify some upsides though, highlighting its strategic aim to expand the institutional client base to 20% of AUM over the medium term from the current 10%.

"We believe that this will be positive for the stability of net flows as Jupiter's retail focus can lead to volatile flows during periods of market uncertainty, although the larger-sized institutional mandates can also result in uneven flows," the rating agency commented.

 

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Trio of directors joins Investment Association board

ii increases interest rate on cash balances as hikes continue

More on Funds

In the midst of a suite of changes, DWS also announced that Peter Brodehser has joined its infrastructure investment team.
Funds

DWS Group shakes up investment division and strengthens infrastructure team

Changes to Client Coverage division

Valeria Martinez
clock 27 September 2022 • 2 min read
Two Article 9 bond funds
Funds

Mirova expands fixed income range with two Article 9 bond funds

Aligned with a 2°C climate scenario

Valeria Martinez
clock 26 September 2022 • 1 min read
St. James’s Place to merge four funds to create one UK Equity Income portfolio.
Funds

St James's Place to merge four funds into one £4.3bn mandate

UK Equity Income fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 26 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
05

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot