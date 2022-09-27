Fitch downgrades Jupiter to 'Negative' rating as outflows persist

The ratings agency also downgraded the rating on the Jupiter's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to BBB- down from a BBB.

Jupiter has been struggling to capture investors' interests and loyalty amidst the market volatility this year, as its half-yearly results revealed the AUM had fallen 19% to £49bn with net outflows of £3.6bn.

These were characterised by the group's CEO as "disappointing" at the time, and this downgrade only adds more pressure to the group.

Fitch also noted that Jupiter was now "materially smaller and more concentrated than higher-rated peers", despite the merger with Merian Global Investor last year adding £16.6bn to the AUM.

On the ‘rating sensitives' Fitch said: "The inability to stem net outflows over the next 12 months, particularly in relation to new strategies, or material erosion of Jupiter's margins that weakens our assessment of business profile".

Another weakness Fitch identified was Jupiter's "inability to execute new strategic objectives aimed at diversifying the business model and growing the institutional investor base".

One of the reasons for the merger was to create "greater diversification of Jupiter's strategies", according to Fitch, in particular the US, Chinese and Australian markets.

But, it said at present this has not been totally successful since Jupiter's AUM exposure to the UK and to equities remains concentrated at 71% and 55%, respectively, at FYE21.

A third catalyst to this downgrade was "a major operational loss challenging the robustness of Jupiter's risk-control framework".

Fitch did identify some upsides though, highlighting its strategic aim to expand the institutional client base to 20% of AUM over the medium term from the current 10%.

"We believe that this will be positive for the stability of net flows as Jupiter's retail focus can lead to volatile flows during periods of market uncertainty, although the larger-sized institutional mandates can also result in uneven flows," the rating agency commented.