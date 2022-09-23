Mini Budget 22: DC charge cap regs brought forward

In his Mini Budget today (23 September), Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the government will bring forward draft regulations to give defined contribution pension schemes the "clarity and flexibility" to invest in the UK's innovative businesses and productive assets creating opportunities to deliver higher returns for savers.

Today's fiscal event revealed the government will bring forward draft regulations to "remove well-designed performance fees from the occupational DC pension charge cap, ensuring that savers benefit from higher potential investment returns while providing clarity for institutional investors to help unlock investment into of the UK's most innovative businesses and productive assets".

This comes after the government in its Autumn Budget last year confirmed it would review the DC charge cap, launching another consultation in order to direct cash into the levelling-up agenda.

String of reviews

The government's announcement today and the review promised in the Autumn Budget last year comes after a string of government reviews into the charge cap and investment in illiquid investments over recent years - and comes as part from an ongoing government bid to encourage more DC schemes to invest in illiquid assets such as infrastructure and renewable energy as part of its levelling-up agenda.

In February 2019, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) launched a consultation on the consideration of illiquid assets and the development of scale in occupational DC schemes.

In June 2020, the DWP launched a review into the default fund charge cap - a review which concluded in January last year with it deciding not to make any changes at the current time.

As part of its 2021 Spring Budget, published on 3 March last year, the Treasury said it would consult again on DC investments, saying it wanted to encourage schemes to invest in "high-growth companies" and would seek to make it easier to do so under the auto-enrollment charge cap of 0.75%.

In its Plan for Growth in 2021, the government said it wanted to remove disincentives for institutional investors, particularly DC schemes, to investing in a broader range of assets.

Following this, on 19 March 2021, the DWP launched a consultation on how to incorporate performance fees within the charge cap.

The DWP's response to both its February 2019 and March 2021 consultations were published in summer last year: a response which brought forward measures to, among other things, amend regulations to better enable schemes to pay performance fees, rule changes that came into force earlier this month.

This comes on top of work done by other bodies, including the Productive Finance Working Group, which published a report in September last year putting forward a number of recommendations on DC investment one of which looked at widening access to less liquid assets.