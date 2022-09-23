Mini Budget 22: Government reaffirms commitment to Bank of England independence

Confirms OBR report to come

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The government “considers the Bank of England’s independence to be sacrosanct”
Image:

The government “considers the Bank of England’s independence to be sacrosanct”

The government reaffirmed its commitment to the Bank of England’s independence in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng speech at today’s (23 September) Mini Budget.

Kwarteng said that the government "considers the Bank of England's independence to be sacrosanct" and that it had confidence the central bank would be able to control inflation.

Prime Minister Liz Truss had raised industry concern by promising to review the Bank of England's mandate, before reversing course on the decision.

The Treasury document added: "The independence of the Bank of England is vital and the government has reconfirmed its commitment to the monetary policy remit. The government has full confidence in the Bank of England to take action to get inflation back to target."

Mini Budget 22: Tax cuts and deregulation to benefit new investment zones

Kwarteng also confirmed that the Office for Budget Responsibility will publish a "full economic and fiscal forecast before the end of the year, with a second to follow in the new year".

The government has come under fire for making a fiscal statement without providing full time for the OBR to publish a full forecast.

"The Chancellor has commissioned the OBR to produce a forecast to be published by the end of this calendar year. As is usual, the government will provide an update on its position on the fiscal rules alongside the next forecast," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kwarteng said that the Prudential Regulation Authority will scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses, arguing that a "strong UK economy has always depended on strong financial sector".

The bonus was previously limited to 100% of a banker's salary but could be doubled to 200% subject to shareholder approval.

Mini Budget 22: Government cancels planned increases to alcohol duty

He added that the government will "set out an ambitious package of regulatory reforms later in the autumn" for the financial services sector.

The Treasury added: "This will include the government plan for repealing EU law for financial services and replacing it with rules tailor-made for the UK, and scrapping EU rules from Solvency II to free up billions of pounds for investment".

Kwarteng also confirmed that bank surcharge will remain at 8%, which was previously set to fall to 3% in April 2023. The dividend tax increase will also be reversed, which was set to increase by 1.25% in April 2023.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said in her response to the Mini Budget that this was the tenth time the government has broken its own fiscal rule.

She added that the OBR "would have confirmed if they would have been allowed to publish their forecast today".

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

Mini Budget triggers plunging pound and massive gilt sell-off

More on Economics

The pound coming close to the all time low of $1.054 in February 1985.
Economics

Mini Budget triggers plunging pound and massive gilt sell-off

Pound falls to 1985 levels

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 September 2022 • 2 min read
Sunset clause extended beyond 2025
UK

Mini Budget 22: Extended VCT tax relief 'welcomed'

Extended beyond 2025

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 September 2022 • 2 min read
Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut
Economics

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

200,000 taken out of stamp duty

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 23 September 2022 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

22 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
27 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Alternatives Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot