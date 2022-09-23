Mini Budget 22: Government reaffirms commitment to Bank of England independence

The government “considers the Bank of England’s independence to be sacrosanct”

Kwarteng said that the government "considers the Bank of England's independence to be sacrosanct" and that it had confidence the central bank would be able to control inflation.

Prime Minister Liz Truss had raised industry concern by promising to review the Bank of England's mandate, before reversing course on the decision.

The Treasury document added: "The independence of the Bank of England is vital and the government has reconfirmed its commitment to the monetary policy remit. The government has full confidence in the Bank of England to take action to get inflation back to target."

Kwarteng also confirmed that the Office for Budget Responsibility will publish a "full economic and fiscal forecast before the end of the year, with a second to follow in the new year".

The government has come under fire for making a fiscal statement without providing full time for the OBR to publish a full forecast.

"The Chancellor has commissioned the OBR to produce a forecast to be published by the end of this calendar year. As is usual, the government will provide an update on its position on the fiscal rules alongside the next forecast," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kwarteng said that the Prudential Regulation Authority will scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses, arguing that a "strong UK economy has always depended on strong financial sector".

The bonus was previously limited to 100% of a banker's salary but could be doubled to 200% subject to shareholder approval.

He added that the government will "set out an ambitious package of regulatory reforms later in the autumn" for the financial services sector.

The Treasury added: "This will include the government plan for repealing EU law for financial services and replacing it with rules tailor-made for the UK, and scrapping EU rules from Solvency II to free up billions of pounds for investment".

Kwarteng also confirmed that bank surcharge will remain at 8%, which was previously set to fall to 3% in April 2023. The dividend tax increase will also be reversed, which was set to increase by 1.25% in April 2023.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said in her response to the Mini Budget that this was the tenth time the government has broken its own fiscal rule.

She added that the OBR "would have confirmed if they would have been allowed to publish their forecast today".