Octopus Investments launches £20m joint fundraising

The team - a part of Octopus Group - already runs several VCTs, including some AIM-dedicated ones.

These new products would be made up of 90 companies, investing across a variety of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, healthcare services, software development and clean energy tech.

The fundraising will allow investors access to Octopus AIM VCT plc (AIM VCT) and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (AIM VCT 2), which both target a 5% tax-free dividend yield every year. VCTs can enable investors to receive 30% income tax relief (as long as the shares are held for at least five years), tax free growth and tax-free dividends.

Declining UK IPOs and rising M&A have created a 'perfect storm'

In the announcement, Octopus said the VCTs should provide long-term growth as well as income "through their established dividend policies".

The new share offer for AIM VCT and AIM VCT 2 is open until 31 March 2023 for the 2022/2023 tax year and 21 September 2023 for the 2023/2024 tax year. The offer will close earlier if it becomes fully subscribed.

Investors have the option to split their investment 60/40 between AIM VCT and AIM VCT 2, or to place 100% of their investment into either VCT. The minimum investment is £5,000.

Kate Tidbury, senior fund manager at Octopus Investments, said: "Across the stock market company valuations have understandably reduced in the face of an uncertain economic and geopolitical climate. The AIM market has felt the effects of that, with many AIM businesses, including businesses in the Octopus AIM VCT portfolio, valued below their long-term averages.

"Despite the challenging environment, however, qualifying small businesses continued to be able raise funds to help them thrive thanks to VCTs."

Tidbury said there was room for these valuations to recover when the market outlook improves. But in the meantime, management was focused on finding companies depicting "significant growth long-term".