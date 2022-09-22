Pacific AM hires Waverton's Ross for senior sales role

As associate director in the UK wholesale distribution team, Ross will play a pivotal role in selling the range which includes the Emerging Market Equity, Emerging Market Equity Income, G10 Macro Rates and Longevity & Social Change offerings.

He will report to Nick Lemis, head of UK wholesale distribution, and will be based in London.

Ross joins from Waverton Investment Management where he worked with institutional and wholesale investors across the UK, Europe and offshore markets.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: "PAM's industry-leading single manager business focuses on high-conviction investing in potentially less efficient markets, where active managers can outperform through their skills and expertise.

"I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen our client offering and expanding the reach of our leading investment solutions."

Lemis added: "We are excited to welcome Jonno to the team as we continue to build upon the success we have enjoyed in the past six years.

"Jonno understands our client-first culture and will help us to continue focusing on our primary goal of delivering outstanding investment solutions to our investors. His energy and enthusiasm will be a great asset to the firm."