Pacific AM hires Waverton's Ross for senior sales role

Will report to Nick Lemis

clock • 1 min read
Pacific AM hires from Waverton IM for senior role.
Image:

Pacific AM hires from Waverton IM for senior role.

Pacific Asset Management has appointed Jonno Ross from Waverton to run the distribution of its single manager strategies.

As associate director in the UK wholesale distribution team, Ross will play a pivotal role in selling the range which includes the Emerging Market Equity, Emerging Market Equity Income, G10 Macro Rates and Longevity & Social Change offerings.

He will report to Nick Lemis, head of UK wholesale distribution, and will be based in London. 

Ross joins from Waverton Investment Management where he worked with institutional and wholesale investors across the UK, Europe and offshore markets.

Study finds lack of female angle investors is hurting UK entrepreneurship

Commenting on his appointment, he said: "PAM's industry-leading single manager business focuses on high-conviction investing in potentially less efficient markets, where active managers can outperform through their skills and expertise.

"I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen our client offering and expanding the reach of our leading investment solutions." 

Lemis added: "We are excited to welcome Jonno to the team as we continue to build upon the success we have enjoyed in the past six years.

"Jonno understands our client-first culture and will help us to continue focusing on our primary goal of delivering outstanding investment solutions to our investors. His energy and enthusiasm will be a great asset to the firm."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Study finds lack of female angel investors is hurting UK entrepreneurship

Evelyn Partners adds £90m AUM in Arena Wealth acquisition

More on People moves

£90m of Arena Wealth's investment management assets will move to Evelyn Partners.
People moves

Evelyn Partners adds £90m AUM in Arena Wealth acquisition

Sports and entertainment

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 September 2022 • 1 min read
Alexander Darwall of the European Opportunities trust
Investment Trusts

Alexander Darwall: 'Severe and prolonged recession'

Matthew Dobbs taking over as chair

Investment Week
clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
Ilga Haubelt, the new head of equities for Europe at Fidelity International
People moves

Fidelity International appoints new head of equities for Europe

Ilga Haubelt

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
02

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fed increases interest rates as US inflation hits 14-year high

22 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Federated Hermes cuts ties with 'anti-ESG' US nonprofit

20 September 2022 • 1 min read
22 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot