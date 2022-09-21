European ETF growth outpaces UCITS over the past decade

ETF AUM falls

clock • 1 min read
Nearly 26% of ETFs in the report are ESG ETFs, classified as Article 8 or Article 9 products
Image:

Nearly 26% of ETFs in the report are ESG ETFs, classified as Article 8 or Article 9 products

European ETF growth has outpaced UCITS growth by more than double over the past decade, according to a new report from PwC Luxembourg.

In the group's annual European ETF Listing and Distribution research, which shows the growth of the ETF market, EU-domiciled ETFs have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 18.7%, compared to just 9% for EU-domiciled UCITS between 2012 and June 2022.

However, the assets under management for the 1,806 ETFs covered has fallen by 10% to €1.2bn due to outflows and negative performance during the recent market volatility caused by increasing inflation and interest rates.

Global fixed income ETFs see €58.8bn inflows in July and August

Meanwhile, nearly 26% of ETFs in the report are ESG ETFs, classified as Article 8 or Article 9 products. Furthermore, 214 out of 421 EU-domiciled ETFs listed during the past 12 months on top European stock exchanges are ESG ETFs.

BlackRock remains the first cross-border management company in terms of number of distribution countries, with 35 distribution countries as of June 2022. The acquisition of Lyxor by Amundi means the asset manager is now the second largest (joint with Fidelity Investments) with 23 distribution countries.

Robert Glover, partner, global fund distribution at PwC Luxembourg, said: "This year's annual ETF poster reveals the continuing push of the largest ETF providers into some of the major markets, where they have previously not distributed. With these managers typically offering a very broad range of products, we have seen a sizeable number of new registrations in these markets."

Related Topics

More on ETFs

The global essential infrastructure fund will be headed by Tim Humphreys, Ausbil head of listed infrastructure
Unit trusts/OEICs

Marlborough expands global fund suite with double launch

Infrastructure and small cap funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 September 2022 • 2 min read
Around €12bn was withdrawn from commodities over the period, with the bulk of the outflows happening in July when €8bn exited the asset class.
ETFs

Global fixed income ETFs see €58.8bn inflows in July and August

Equities added €41.9bn

Valeria Martinez
clock 21 September 2022 • 2 min read
Co-manager Jean-Yves Chereau said the market repricing experienced this year has led to higher yields in fixed-income assets.
Unit trusts/OEICs

J Stern & Co launches emerging market credit fund

AMC 0.9%

Investment Week
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
02

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Federated Hermes cuts ties with 'anti-ESG' US nonprofit

20 September 2022 • 1 min read
06

Allianz GI's Matthew Tillett resurfaces at Premier Miton as Andrew Jackson retires

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
22 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot