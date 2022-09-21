AXA IM Alts hires trio of experts for new Natural Capital strategy

The launch of the Natural Capital strategy, only currently available for AXA investors who have provided an initial €500m commitment, underpins the divisions broader plans to extend its efforts to address climate change and biodiversity loss.

It will focus on financing activity that ensures vulnerable or high value natural habitats are protected from deforestation, including both financing to address the drivers of deforestation and to improve forest conservation efforts, quantified through the issuance of voluntary carbon credits.

The portfolio will combine strategic equity investments, with stakes in companies supporting the natural capital ecosystem in local markets, the provision of carbon solutions, and direct project financing.

Jean-Baptiste Tricot, group chief investment officer at AXA Group, said the company is committed to using its capital to help preserve our planet's natural ecosystems and address climate risk.

He said: "We have committed to investing €1.5bn to support sustainable forest management, including this latest €500m in reforestation projects in emerging countries, enabling a total of 25 megatons of carbon dioxide to be captured or avoided each year, as part of our net zero commitments"

AXA IM Alts has also hired three natural capital market experts to join the platform including Adam Gibbon, who boasts 17 years of experience investing in nature-based climate solutions.

Edoardo Cavallo is a specialist in emerging markets and has extensive expertise working with investors and entrepreneurs to provide nature-based solutions to climate change while development and environmental economist and Camila Alva Estabridis, has over 10 years in public policy, working with governments and development institutions.

Alexandre Martin Min, CIO of structured finance and impact private equity at AXA IM Alts, added that as well as focusing on decarbonisation there was an "urgent need" to develop "scalable investment solutions to protect and manage sustainably natural capital, which are relatively nascent in today's market".