Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

Now in their sixth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity and inclusion within the sector.

This year, we were pleased to receive more than 1,200 nominations from across the industry for more than 900 individuals.

We would like to thank our judging panel, drawn from across the investment industry, for sharing their expertise to support these important awards and choosing our finalists. You can view the judges here.

In particular, our judges looked at the impact made by the nominees over the past 12 months at firm and/or wider industry level.

New categories for this year included Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year, and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.

The winners will be revealed at a special awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 23 November.

For more information about the awards, click here.

Please see below for the list of finalists. Names and company names were taken from the nomination forms and were correct at the time of entry. Please email Isabella Gahagan if any updates need to be made.

Please note men and women could be nominated for the Mentor of the Year category.

Congratulations to all the finalists!

The finalists

Distribution Woman of the Year

Caroline Martin-Glinel, Oaktree Capital Management

Catriona Reed, 7IM

Katherine George, Legal & General Investment Management

Kiran Inamdar, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Kristina Kuhnke, RoundShield

Michaela Collet Jackson, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Suhaila Harji, PGIM Investments

Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Apiramy Jeyarajah

Jackie Boylan, Fidelity International

Jayne Styles, Diversity Project

Julie Dickson, Capital Group

Laura Wheeler, Capital Group

Olivia Maguire, JP Morgan Asset Management

Stephanie Slade, JO Hambro Capital Management

Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)

Christine Baalham, Ninety One

Julia Angeles, Baillie Gifford

Kate Morrissey, HSBC Asset Management

Linden Thomson, AXA Investment Managers

Madelaine Jones, Oaktree Capital Management

Mary Jane McQuillen, ClearBridge Investments, a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton

Nicola Morgan-Brownsell, Legal & General Investment Management

Sanjeet Mangat, abrdn

Stephanie Niven, Ninety One

Stephanie Wu, HSBC Asset Management

Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)

Alena Isakova, Waverton Investment Management

Bettina Edmondston, Saracen Fund Managers

Chantana Ward, Comgest

Kirsten Bode, Muzinich & Co.

Malin Rosengren, BlueBay Asset Management

Maria Lozovik, Marsham Investment Management

Sarah Barber, Jenson Funding Partners

Tineke Frikkee, Waverton Investment Management

Fund Saleswoman of the Year

Helen van Heesewijk, Rathbones Group

Jane Russell, Comgest

Katherine Dockreay, Schroders

Kiran Inamdar, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Sophia Papi, TwentyFour Asset Management

Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management

Yasmine Ellis, Aegon Asset Management

Fund Selector of the Year



Alena Kosava, AJ Bell

Anja Needham, SECOR Asset Management

Diane Earnshaw, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research

Emma Clarke, HFMC Wealth

Jane Bransgrove, Charles Stanley

Kelly Prior, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Meera Hearnden, Parmenion

Sara Rauf, Aon

Sarah Miller, Redington`

International Investment Woman of the Year

Anne-Laure Frischlander-Jacobson, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Cecilia Chan, HSBC Asset Management

Elizabeth Allen, HSBC Asset Management

Fiona Frick, Unigestion

Marika Christopher, Janus Henderson Investors

Mary Jane McQuillen, ClearBridge Investments, a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton

Robyn Grew, Man Group

Sheila Mallowah, Zoel Capital

Stephanie Braming, William Blair Investment Management

Investment Analyst of the Year

Anjli Shah, abrdn

Arita Sehgal, Ninety One

Beate Muenstermann, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Claire Jervis, WHEB

Janet Mui, Brewin Dolphin

Katharine Neiss, PGIM Fixed Income

Stephanie Geary, J O Hambro Capital Management

Investment Industry Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Capital Group

Fidelity International

Fisher Investments UK

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Asset Management

LCP

Man Group

The Diversity Project

Investment Industry Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion

7IM

Fidelity International

Fisher Investments UK

HSBC Asset Management

LCP

Man Group

Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year

BNY Mellon Investment Management: The Pathway to Inclusive Investment

Diversity Project's #TalkaboutBlack workstream: The Skills Workshop

Investment20/20: Investment Management Kickstart Gateway

Jayne Styles, Diversity Project: Inclusive culture guide for CEOs: practical steps to level the playing field and create a sense of belonging

Julia Warrander: 51 Employers (51 = average age women go through menopause)

Man Group: <develop>

Natixis Investment Managers: Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship

Noreen Biddle Shah, Numis, Lydia Cambata, BlueBay, Brandon Bhatti, Hume Brophy, Lawrence Heming, Morgan Stanley, FTI Consulting, Citigate, Opinium, Coleman Parkes: reboot

Investment Industry Leader of the Year

Carol Ward, Man Group

Joanna Sharples, Aon Investments

Jody Jonsson, Capital Group

Sarah Melvin, BlackRock

Virginie Maisonneuve, Allianz Global Investors

Wei Li, BlackRock

Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)

Becci McKinley-Rowe, BlackRock

Gillian Hepburn, Schroders

Laura Bottega, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Mary Spencer, LCP

Miranda Richards, abrdn

Neo Mooki, abrdn

Olivia Maguire, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)

Aneeka Gupta, WisdomTree

Danni Watts-Jones, DWJ Wealth Management

Elizabeth Fernando, National Employment Savings Trust

Georgie Hazell, Augmentum Fintech

Hannah Waters, BGF

Holly Mackay, Boring Money

Jenny Renton, Ruffer

Karen Zachary, CRUX Asset Management

Laure Negiar, Comgest S.A.

Marketing Influencer of the Year

Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Claire Barker, Brooks Macdonald

Claire Lane, BlackRock

Eloise Lyons, Investment20/20

Erica Whyte, Charles Stanley

Holly Mackay, Boring Money

Lottie Kent, True Financial Design

Minali Majithia, HSBC Asset Management

Mentor of the Year

Janine Menasakanian, Coutts & Co

Jennifer Davidson, LCP

Liz Paradine, 7IM

Lucia Pino-Garcia, Ninety One

Michael Cross, HSBC Asset Management

Sally Duvall, Janus Henderson Investors

Stephen Snowden, Artemis Fund Managers

Stuart White, HSBC Asset Management

Most Inspiring Returner

Camilla Ayling, Legal & General Investment Management

Charlotte Woodward, EdenTree Investment Management

Emily Petersen, Schroders

Natasha Page, Janus Henderson Investors

Nicole Lowe, Aviva Investors

Sanjeet Mangat, abrdn

Selina Tyler, Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Shreena Raja, HSBC Asset Management

Stacie Mitchinson, Fidelity International

Rising Star of the Year (large firms)

Aaiza Ali, Barings

Beth Goldsmith, Royal London Asset Management

Rebecca Broadbent, M&G Investments

Camilla Searle, HSBC Asset Management

Jennifer Davidson, LCP

Jess Foulds, Aviva Investors

Kimberley Marie Pavier, Janus Henderson Investors

Olivia Wingrove, Quilter

Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)

Adeola Daramola, WisdomTree

Eleanor Davidson, Aspect Capital

Elizabeth Conway, Connected Asset Management

Katharina Lindmeier, Nest Corporation

Laura Harvey, J O Hambro Capital Management

Rose Sutherby, EdenTree Investment Management

Sophie Tyrrell, LGT Wealth Management

Role Model of the Year

Gillian Hepburn, Schroders

Hetal Mehta, Legal & General Investment Management

Jasbir Nizar, Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Kirsty Moore, HSBC Private Banking

Nicola Crosbie, Moran Wealth Management

Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Stephanie Slade, J O Hambro Capital Management

Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)

Ana Victoria Quaas, Fidelity International

Barbara Calvi, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Christine Chow, HSBC Asset Management

Claire Jones, LCP

Jennifer Willetts, Franklin Templeton Investments

Kate Fox, Baillie Gifford

Kate Rogers, Schroders

Katherine Davidson, Schroders

Kimberley Marie Pavier, Janus Henderson Investors

Kristina Church, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Nazmeera Moola, Ninety One

Sarah Peasey, Neuberger Berman

Stephanie Maier, GAM Investments

Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)

Adriana Carvallo, Alcentra

Amy Clarke, Tribe Impact Capital

Anastasia Guha, Redington

Claire Jervis, WHEB

Cleo Fitzsimons, Pension Insurance Corporation

Katharina Lindmeier, Nest Corporation

Lucie Mills, NorthEdge

Tatjana Greil Castro, Muzinich & Co.

Team Leader of the Year

Amy Halford, Capital Group

Ghadir Cooper, Barings

Heena Brown, abrdn

Helen Pugh, WisdomTree

Natalie Johnson, Mattioli Woods

Shifra Ansonoff, Preqin

Sophie Kennedy, EQ Investors

Ursula Marchioni, BlackRock

Unsung Hero

Amy Edwards, Man Group

Ailsa Buchanan, Baillie Gifford

Gemma Gove, Invesco

Elena Koycheva, BlueBay Asset Management

Charlotte Smith, Investment20/20

Tamesha Forrest, Neuberger Berman

Nafisa Yusuf, BlackRock

Wealth Manager of the Year

Adele Cable, St James's Place

Anna C. Blomqvist, HSBC Private Banking

Faye Silver, Raymond James Hitchin

Hannah Edwards, Eva Capital Management

Nicola Crosbie, Moran Wealth Management

Sophia Lerche-Thomsen, Frizzell Wealth Management

Sophie Mathew-Jones, Rathbones

Vanessa Eve, Quilter Cheviot

Victoria Clapham, Manorbridge Investment Management

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

To be announced on the night