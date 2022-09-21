Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2022, in association with Amundi ETF.
Now in their sixth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.
Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity and inclusion within the sector.
This year, we were pleased to receive more than 1,200 nominations from across the industry for more than 900 individuals.
We would like to thank our judging panel, drawn from across the investment industry, for sharing their expertise to support these important awards and choosing our finalists. You can view the judges here.
In particular, our judges looked at the impact made by the nominees over the past 12 months at firm and/or wider industry level.
New categories for this year included Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year, and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.
The winners will be revealed at a special awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 23 November.
Please see below for the list of finalists. Names and company names were taken from the nomination forms and were correct at the time of entry. Please email Isabella Gahagan if any updates need to be made.
Please note men and women could be nominated for the Mentor of the Year category.
Congratulations to all the finalists!
The finalists
Distribution Woman of the Year
Caroline Martin-Glinel, Oaktree Capital Management
Catriona Reed, 7IM
Katherine George, Legal & General Investment Management
Kiran Inamdar, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Kristina Kuhnke, RoundShield
Michaela Collet Jackson, Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Suhaila Harji, PGIM Investments
Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Apiramy Jeyarajah
Jackie Boylan, Fidelity International
Jayne Styles, Diversity Project
Julie Dickson, Capital Group
Laura Wheeler, Capital Group
Olivia Maguire, JP Morgan Asset Management
Stephanie Slade, JO Hambro Capital Management
Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)
Christine Baalham, Ninety One
Julia Angeles, Baillie Gifford
Kate Morrissey, HSBC Asset Management
Linden Thomson, AXA Investment Managers
Madelaine Jones, Oaktree Capital Management
Mary Jane McQuillen, ClearBridge Investments, a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton
Nicola Morgan-Brownsell, Legal & General Investment Management
Sanjeet Mangat, abrdn
Stephanie Niven, Ninety One
Stephanie Wu, HSBC Asset Management
Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)
Alena Isakova, Waverton Investment Management
Bettina Edmondston, Saracen Fund Managers
Chantana Ward, Comgest
Kirsten Bode, Muzinich & Co.
Malin Rosengren, BlueBay Asset Management
Maria Lozovik, Marsham Investment Management
Sarah Barber, Jenson Funding Partners
Tineke Frikkee, Waverton Investment Management
Fund Saleswoman of the Year
Helen van Heesewijk, Rathbones Group
Jane Russell, Comgest
Katherine Dockreay, Schroders
Kiran Inamdar, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Sophia Papi, TwentyFour Asset Management
Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management
Yasmine Ellis, Aegon Asset Management
Fund Selector of the Year
Alena Kosava, AJ Bell
Anja Needham, SECOR Asset Management
Diane Earnshaw, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research
Emma Clarke, HFMC Wealth
Jane Bransgrove, Charles Stanley
Kelly Prior, Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Meera Hearnden, Parmenion
Sara Rauf, Aon
Sarah Miller, Redington`
International Investment Woman of the Year
Anne-Laure Frischlander-Jacobson, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Cecilia Chan, HSBC Asset Management
Elizabeth Allen, HSBC Asset Management
Fiona Frick, Unigestion
Marika Christopher, Janus Henderson Investors
Mary Jane McQuillen, ClearBridge Investments, a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton
Robyn Grew, Man Group
Sheila Mallowah, Zoel Capital
Stephanie Braming, William Blair Investment Management
Investment Analyst of the Year
Anjli Shah, abrdn
Arita Sehgal, Ninety One
Beate Muenstermann, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Claire Jervis, WHEB
Janet Mui, Brewin Dolphin
Katharine Neiss, PGIM Fixed Income
Stephanie Geary, J O Hambro Capital Management
Investment Industry Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Capital Group
Fidelity International
Fisher Investments UK
Goldman Sachs
HSBC Asset Management
LCP
Man Group
The Diversity Project
Investment Industry Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion
7IM
Fidelity International
Fisher Investments UK
HSBC Asset Management
LCP
Man Group
Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year
BNY Mellon Investment Management: The Pathway to Inclusive Investment
Diversity Project's #TalkaboutBlack workstream: The Skills Workshop
Investment20/20: Investment Management Kickstart Gateway
Jayne Styles, Diversity Project: Inclusive culture guide for CEOs: practical steps to level the playing field and create a sense of belonging
Julia Warrander: 51 Employers (51 = average age women go through menopause)
Man Group: <develop>
Natixis Investment Managers: Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship
Noreen Biddle Shah, Numis, Lydia Cambata, BlueBay, Brandon Bhatti, Hume Brophy, Lawrence Heming, Morgan Stanley, FTI Consulting, Citigate, Opinium, Coleman Parkes: reboot
Investment Industry Leader of the Year
Carol Ward, Man Group
Joanna Sharples, Aon Investments
Jody Jonsson, Capital Group
Sarah Melvin, BlackRock
Virginie Maisonneuve, Allianz Global Investors
Wei Li, BlackRock
Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)
Becci McKinley-Rowe, BlackRock
Gillian Hepburn, Schroders
Laura Bottega, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Mary Spencer, LCP
Miranda Richards, abrdn
Neo Mooki, abrdn
Olivia Maguire, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)
Aneeka Gupta, WisdomTree
Danni Watts-Jones, DWJ Wealth Management
Elizabeth Fernando, National Employment Savings Trust
Georgie Hazell, Augmentum Fintech
Hannah Waters, BGF
Holly Mackay, Boring Money
Jenny Renton, Ruffer
Karen Zachary, CRUX Asset Management
Laure Negiar, Comgest S.A.
Marketing Influencer of the Year
Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Claire Barker, Brooks Macdonald
Claire Lane, BlackRock
Eloise Lyons, Investment20/20
Erica Whyte, Charles Stanley
Holly Mackay, Boring Money
Lottie Kent, True Financial Design
Minali Majithia, HSBC Asset Management
Mentor of the Year
Janine Menasakanian, Coutts & Co
Jennifer Davidson, LCP
Liz Paradine, 7IM
Lucia Pino-Garcia, Ninety One
Michael Cross, HSBC Asset Management
Sally Duvall, Janus Henderson Investors
Stephen Snowden, Artemis Fund Managers
Stuart White, HSBC Asset Management
Most Inspiring Returner
Camilla Ayling, Legal & General Investment Management
Charlotte Woodward, EdenTree Investment Management
Emily Petersen, Schroders
Natasha Page, Janus Henderson Investors
Nicole Lowe, Aviva Investors
Sanjeet Mangat, abrdn
Selina Tyler, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Shreena Raja, HSBC Asset Management
Stacie Mitchinson, Fidelity International
Rising Star of the Year (large firms)
Aaiza Ali, Barings
Beth Goldsmith, Royal London Asset Management
Rebecca Broadbent, M&G Investments
Camilla Searle, HSBC Asset Management
Jennifer Davidson, LCP
Jess Foulds, Aviva Investors
Kimberley Marie Pavier, Janus Henderson Investors
Olivia Wingrove, Quilter
Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)
Adeola Daramola, WisdomTree
Eleanor Davidson, Aspect Capital
Elizabeth Conway, Connected Asset Management
Katharina Lindmeier, Nest Corporation
Laura Harvey, J O Hambro Capital Management
Rose Sutherby, EdenTree Investment Management
Sophie Tyrrell, LGT Wealth Management
Role Model of the Year
Gillian Hepburn, Schroders
Hetal Mehta, Legal & General Investment Management
Jasbir Nizar, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Kirsty Moore, HSBC Private Banking
Nicola Crosbie, Moran Wealth Management
Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Stephanie Slade, J O Hambro Capital Management
Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)
Ana Victoria Quaas, Fidelity International
Barbara Calvi, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Christine Chow, HSBC Asset Management
Claire Jones, LCP
Jennifer Willetts, Franklin Templeton Investments
Kate Fox, Baillie Gifford
Kate Rogers, Schroders
Katherine Davidson, Schroders
Kimberley Marie Pavier, Janus Henderson Investors
Kristina Church, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Nazmeera Moola, Ninety One
Sarah Peasey, Neuberger Berman
Stephanie Maier, GAM Investments
Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)
Adriana Carvallo, Alcentra
Amy Clarke, Tribe Impact Capital
Anastasia Guha, Redington
Claire Jervis, WHEB
Cleo Fitzsimons, Pension Insurance Corporation
Katharina Lindmeier, Nest Corporation
Lucie Mills, NorthEdge
Tatjana Greil Castro, Muzinich & Co.
Team Leader of the Year
Amy Halford, Capital Group
Ghadir Cooper, Barings
Heena Brown, abrdn
Helen Pugh, WisdomTree
Natalie Johnson, Mattioli Woods
Shifra Ansonoff, Preqin
Sophie Kennedy, EQ Investors
Ursula Marchioni, BlackRock
Unsung Hero
Amy Edwards, Man Group
Ailsa Buchanan, Baillie Gifford
Gemma Gove, Invesco
Elena Koycheva, BlueBay Asset Management
Charlotte Smith, Investment20/20
Tamesha Forrest, Neuberger Berman
Nafisa Yusuf, BlackRock
Wealth Manager of the Year
Adele Cable, St James's Place
Anna C. Blomqvist, HSBC Private Banking
Faye Silver, Raymond James Hitchin
Hannah Edwards, Eva Capital Management
Nicola Crosbie, Moran Wealth Management
Sophia Lerche-Thomsen, Frizzell Wealth Management
Sophie Mathew-Jones, Rathbones
Vanessa Eve, Quilter Cheviot
Victoria Clapham, Manorbridge Investment Management
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
To be announced on the night