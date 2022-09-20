S&P Global Ratings downgrades GSSSB forecast by 16%

$865bn issuance rather than $1.5trn

clock • 2 min read
Green bonds expected to be most popular
Image:

Green bonds expected to be most popular

The S&P Global Ratings has negatively revised its forecast for the global issuance of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds (GSSSB), now predicting it to be 16% lower than 2021 “in light of worsening credit conditions”.

This was a downgrade on its February outlook, which had forecast GSSSB issuance to hit £1.5trn for the year, but now expected to be just $865bn new issuance.

In analysis drawn from the Environmental Finance's Bond Database, the report said that global bond markets had experienced "weaker issuance" trends in the first half of the year and said these were "likely to continue" in H2.

This downgrade reflected the tougher market for bonds globally, not just ESG or sustainably linked bonds. The report forecast global bond issuance to also decline 16% this year.

Prior to this year, GSSSB issuance has steadily grown in recent years, surpassing the $3trn mark in issuance outstanding in the first half of 2022.

Apex Group expands ESG assessment tool offering

Denis Sugrue, senior director and global ESG lead for insurance ratings, said the latter would still continue to be a strong and growing area, despite this downgrade.

The report stated: "We anticipate that global GSSSB will continue to contribute a stable share to global debt issuance this year, as it has in the first half."

GSSB bonds fall into two main categories, sustainably-linked bonds and use of proceeds bonds. The latter is any of instrument where the net proceeds are used exclusively for finance or refinance at least partly with new or existing eligible green and social projects.

Sustainability-linked bonds were the only bond group expected to demonstrate growth so far in 2022, up 18% year-on-year, making up 12% of global bond issuance this year.

These tend to mainly come from the Europe and North America, which account for more than 80% of all SLB issuance in the first half of 2022, but S&P Global analysts "expect this to change".

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis persists

It said: "We believe there is substantial room for growth by emerging countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific."

But green bonds were still expected to lead the pack within the GSSSB sphere, making up 54% of the issuance in H1 2022 for this group.

The report said: "Financial services and IPF issuers have increased their share of total green bond issuance, now accounting for nearly 50% of the total".

Social bond issuance was expected remain below the Covid peak, as the world moved away from the healthcare, epidemic focus and government borrowing to fund pandemic relief measures has tailed off.

Transition bonds, which the report defined as "can be use-of-proceeds or sustainability-linked bonds issued to support climate transition goals", have also "struggled to find their place in the market", with issuance levels down 70% year-to-date. Total volumes to date account for less than half a percent of total GSSSB issuance, the lowest percentage since the first transition bonds were issued late in the second half of 2019.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Sustainable funds see outflows for first time since March 2020

Share buybacks - a rallying cry or cry for help?

More on Bonds

Sustainable funds experience outflows for the first time in almost three years.
Equities

Sustainable funds see outflows for first time since March 2020

£199m of net outflows

Investment Week
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
As European gas prices continue to rise, Fitch Ratings has predicted that reliance on coal-powered energy generation will increase over 2022-2025.
ESG

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis persists

Metals cut on growth revisions

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Apex’s Impact Positive Solution uses a range of qualitative and quantitative data
ESG

Apex Group expands ESG assessment tool offering

Impact Positive Solution

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

14 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

'A short calm before the storm resumes': BoE likely to maintain pressure despite inflation dip

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
20 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot