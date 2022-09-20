S&P Global Ratings downgrades GSSSB forecast by 16%

This was a downgrade on its February outlook, which had forecast GSSSB issuance to hit £1.5trn for the year, but now expected to be just $865bn new issuance.

In analysis drawn from the Environmental Finance's Bond Database, the report said that global bond markets had experienced "weaker issuance" trends in the first half of the year and said these were "likely to continue" in H2.

This downgrade reflected the tougher market for bonds globally, not just ESG or sustainably linked bonds. The report forecast global bond issuance to also decline 16% this year.

Prior to this year, GSSSB issuance has steadily grown in recent years, surpassing the $3trn mark in issuance outstanding in the first half of 2022.

Denis Sugrue, senior director and global ESG lead for insurance ratings, said the latter would still continue to be a strong and growing area, despite this downgrade.

The report stated: "We anticipate that global GSSSB will continue to contribute a stable share to global debt issuance this year, as it has in the first half."

GSSB bonds fall into two main categories, sustainably-linked bonds and use of proceeds bonds. The latter is any of instrument where the net proceeds are used exclusively for finance or refinance at least partly with new or existing eligible green and social projects.

Sustainability-linked bonds were the only bond group expected to demonstrate growth so far in 2022, up 18% year-on-year, making up 12% of global bond issuance this year.

These tend to mainly come from the Europe and North America, which account for more than 80% of all SLB issuance in the first half of 2022, but S&P Global analysts "expect this to change".

It said: "We believe there is substantial room for growth by emerging countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific."

But green bonds were still expected to lead the pack within the GSSSB sphere, making up 54% of the issuance in H1 2022 for this group.

The report said: "Financial services and IPF issuers have increased their share of total green bond issuance, now accounting for nearly 50% of the total".

Social bond issuance was expected remain below the Covid peak, as the world moved away from the healthcare, epidemic focus and government borrowing to fund pandemic relief measures has tailed off.

Transition bonds, which the report defined as "can be use-of-proceeds or sustainability-linked bonds issued to support climate transition goals", have also "struggled to find their place in the market", with issuance levels down 70% year-to-date. Total volumes to date account for less than half a percent of total GSSSB issuance, the lowest percentage since the first transition bonds were issued late in the second half of 2019.