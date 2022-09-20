Sustainable funds see outflows for first time since March 2020

£199m of net outflows

Sustainable funds experience outflows for the first time in almost three years.
Sustainable funds suffered outflows for the first time since March 2020, new data from Morningstar finds.

According to its latest UK Fund Flows report, showing data and analysis of UK open-ended funds and ETFs, the sector saw £199m of net outflows in August.

However, this is just a small portion of the net total £27.1bn that has gone into sustainable funds over the past 12 months.

By comparison, funds non-ESG funds saw outflows of £3.6bn in August. This part of the market has not experienced positive flows over the past year with a total estimated net outflows of more than £38bn over the period.

Investors set to prioritise healthcare amid demographic shift

Equity funds took the biggest hit once again with huge outflows of £5.2bn, the highest monthly figure in over 10 years. Property funds also suffered from money leaving the sector with outflows of £111m while fixed income funds welcomed £1.9bn of net new money.

Overall, £3.4bn was redeemed from active strategies compared to just £56m from passive strategies. Looking over the past 12 months however, active funds have seen £4.5bn worth of net outflows while passive funds have seen net inflows of £3.3bn.

Looking at individual Morningstar categories, bonds led the way with the five largest net inflows all to fixed income sectors.

Global Flexible Bond - GBP Hedged funds topped the table with £444m of net inflows in August, followed by GBP Government Bonds (£419m), GBP Corporate Bond - Short Term (£280m), GBP Corporate Bond (£267m) and Global Bond (£255m) categories.

On the negative side, the largest outflows came from Europe ex-UK Equity with more than £1bn leaving the sector. Other laggards included Global Large-Cap Growth Equity (down £849m) and UK Large-Cap Equity (£474m outflows).

Of the top ten fund groups by assets, most saw outflows, with Baillie Gifford leading the way with almost £537m in redemptions, closely followed by BlackRock at £434m.

More than 1,500 Article 9 funds at risk of losing status

Only Legal & General, Fidelity and abrdn saw money come in in August with inflows of £62m, £181m and £63m, respectively.

On a fund basis, Fundsmith Equity and BlackRock European Dynamic continued to see high levels of withdrawals in August, totalling around £450m and £419m, respectively.

Winners during the month included the Allianz Strategic Bond and Jupiter Global Value Equity funds which saw inflows of £250m and £214m. Passive funds were also amongst the more popular with iShares UK Gilts All Stocks seeing £179m of net new money.

