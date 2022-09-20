Nuveen expands private credit specialist team

Nick ap Simon joins

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
He brings business development experience across a range of alternative markets, including private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure.
Image:

He brings business development experience across a range of alternative markets, including private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure.

Nuveen has bolstered its private credit specialist team with the appointment of Nick ap Simon, who joined the firm in August.

Bringing almost two decades' experience, ap Simon joined the firm from Cross Ocean Partners, where he mostly recently worked as head of EMEA marketing. Prior to this, he held roles with Ashmore Group, Partners Group and Man Group.

abrdn's ex-global head of private markets emerges at $2.6bn private equity firm

Over his career, ap Simon has worked across Europe and the Middle East, with a particular focus on private credit, direct lending and structured credit.

He brings business development experience across a range of alternative markets, including private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure.

In his new role, he will be responsible for building and leading Nuveen's private credit specialist team to develop lending opportunities, while focusing also on building the team's external relationships.

He will report into Simon England-Brammer, head of EMEA and APAC institutional at Nuveen.

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

England-Brammer said: "We are really pleased that Nick is joining the team to broaden our private credit expertise.

"Private credit has seen significant inflows for much of the past decade and the current volatile and inflationary environment adds to the asset class's attractiveness. Nick's relationships in the market will help to further drive our multi-asset portfolios that incorporate private credit."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

J Stern & Co launches emerging market credit fund

Newton IM appoints new head of equity income as Ilga Haubelt leaves portfolio management

Most read
01

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

14 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

'A short calm before the storm resumes': BoE likely to maintain pressure despite inflation dip

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
20 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot