Nuveen expands private credit specialist team

He brings business development experience across a range of alternative markets, including private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure.

Bringing almost two decades' experience, ap Simon joined the firm from Cross Ocean Partners, where he mostly recently worked as head of EMEA marketing. Prior to this, he held roles with Ashmore Group, Partners Group and Man Group.

Over his career, ap Simon has worked across Europe and the Middle East, with a particular focus on private credit, direct lending and structured credit.

In his new role, he will be responsible for building and leading Nuveen's private credit specialist team to develop lending opportunities, while focusing also on building the team's external relationships.

He will report into Simon England-Brammer, head of EMEA and APAC institutional at Nuveen.

England-Brammer said: "We are really pleased that Nick is joining the team to broaden our private credit expertise.

"Private credit has seen significant inflows for much of the past decade and the current volatile and inflationary environment adds to the asset class's attractiveness. Nick's relationships in the market will help to further drive our multi-asset portfolios that incorporate private credit."