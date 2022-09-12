Third Point Investors share price drops by 18% as growth rotation bites

Third Point Investors Ltd is a London-listed closed-ended fund that invests directly into Third Point’s flagship hedge fund, led by activist investor Daniel Loeb.

The £600m London-listed closed-ended fund, which invests directly in Daniel Loeb's flagship hedge fund, saw its net asset value per share decrease by 22.6% over the period, compared with a 20.3% fall in the MSCI World index and a 20.0% decline in the S&P 500 index, according to the results.

In the six months to the end of June 2022, TPIL'S share price is down by 18%, while the discount was reduced from 14% to 9% over the period, helped in part by accretive discount control management measures. The fund's gearing sat at 17%.

Only the fund's short positions saw gains in the first half of the year, with a return of 8.8%. Each of Third Point's asset classes contributed to the underperformance of the master fund, with its long equity positions detracting 25.1% from gross performance.

Third Point began trimming its exposure to publicly-listed information technology and media/internet long positions in Q4 2021 and into the start of 2022. However, according to chair Rupert Dorey, the trimming was "not enough to completely sidestep this pain".

Among the fund's top detractors were technology companies that have yet to turn a profit, such as cybersecurity company SentinelOne and electric vehicle-maker Rivian. However, profitable, large-cap tech was not spared as Intuit and Amazon were also among the top detractors.

"Over the course of the year, the reduction in long exposure within these higher growth categories ultimately evolved into a meaningful short position comprised of individual positions that helped offset some of these losses," Dorey said.

Meanwhile, positions in Shell and EQT Corp., along with portfolio interest rate hedges, were the top contributors for the period.

Throughout the first half of 2022, the fund reduced its equity net exposure to below 15% and overall portfolio gross exposure to less than 120%, a combination last seen in the first quarter of 2009.

"In July and August, as inflation numbers in the US started to soften and commodity prices retreated from highs, Third Point began to put a limited amount of risk back on. However, the master fund's overall positioning remains relatively cautious," the investment manager report reads.

In September 2019, the TPIL's board announced a share buyback programme worth $200m, with share purchases being made through the market at prices below the prevailing NAV per share.

In the six months to June 2022, the total number of shares which were bought back was 1,162,545, with an approximate value of $28.2m. The average discount at which purchases were made was 11.3%.