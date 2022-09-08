Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

Longest-reigning UK monarch

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her Scottish home Balmoral after 70 years on the throne.

The Royal Family announced the news at 1830 in a statement that read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen was the longest reigning UK monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday earlier this year. 

The news was announced earlier that doctors had become concerned about her health and she had been placed under medical supervision while at Balmoral Castle. Her family travelled up to Scotland to be by her side.  

Alongside serving as the United Kingdom's head of state, the Queen served as head of the Commonwealth of Nations, comprised of 54 independent countries, and the Church of England. 

During her reign from 1952-2022, the Queen oversaw 15 British prime ministers and 13 US presidents. 

In that time, the Queen witnessed the first moon landing, the fall of the Berlin Wall and was the first reigning British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland.

More to follow.

