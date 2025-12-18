Investment Week's top stories from 2025

The Investment Week team choose their favourite stories of the year

Investment Week
clock • 6 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Oldfield Partners' Charles Sunnucks: Double discount opportunities in EM conglomerates

Scopic Research: Multi-asset teams have confidence in Q4

More on Markets

Investment Week's top stories from 2025
Markets

Investment Week's top stories from 2025

The Investment Week team choose their favourite stories of the year

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 18 December 2025 • 6 min read
Market Movers blog: US inflation unexpectedly drops to 2.7%
Markets

Market Movers blog: US inflation unexpectedly drops to 2.7%

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 18 December 2025 • 1 min read
'Crash in cash' as fund managers turn most bullish since 2021
Markets

'Crash in cash' as fund managers turn most bullish since 2021

BofA survey

Alex Sebastian
clock 16 December 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot