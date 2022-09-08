'Unclear who will shoulder costs': Industry reacts to Truss energy plan

Businesses will also have bills capped for six months, which equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, Tom Gilbey, said was welcome as thousands of companies face huge rises in bills from next month.

There has been no additional support announced for those most vulnerable to rising prices.

This is Truss' first major policy announcement since winning the Tory leadership race on Monday (5 September) to become the new prime minister.

Gilbey said that while energy companies stood to benefit from the package, and were able to lock in higher profits, it was less clear who would shoulder the costs, with Truss maintaining her stance on no tax cuts.

"It is unclear how this will be squared away considering the debt already taken on during the pandemic. Whether this proves to be popular among an increasingly exacerbated and sceptical general public is yet to be seen," he said.

In pursuit of energy independence: The other energy solution

He added that another sting in Truss' plan was the lack of strategy to actually alleviate the demand and usage of gas.

"This could be a good opportunity to group together as a nation and make fundamental changes to our behaviours to help us get through this crisis," he said.

Global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Hugh Gimber, said that due to the high weight of natural gas in the UK's energy mix, coupled with a heavy reliance on overseas imports, the economy had been severely overexposed and over-reliant on overseas energy.

"Medium-term solutions would need to focus on overhauling the energy mix, but an immediate response was absolutely essential to shield consumers and corporates from the full effects of this shock," he said.

He did add that the package would ensure UK inflation would now likely peak lower, with the risk of another surge in energy bills next January being taken off the table, though the "stickier price pressures" outside the energy complex could be reinforced due to the support's untargeted nature.

Rising energy prices creates 'more potential' for clean energy

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said there would likely be disappointment about the support being temporary.

"In the latest ONS snapshot of businesses concerns input price inflation and energy prices remain the top two worries for October. More than a fifth of companies are at the mercy of the market, and on variable rates for electricity, while another 10% said their fixed or hedged deals would expire by the end of the year.

"So almost a third of firms are highly exposed to the huge price surges we are seeing in the price of electricity. Almost one in seven firms are also coping with variable rates for gas prices too, and with costs shooting up to fresh record levels, the situation is likely to have led to quite a few sleepless nights. It is little wonder that there have been warnings of mass business collapse from the hospitality sector given the whirlwind of price increases," she said.

According to Emma Mogford, fund manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, in the near term the household energy freeze would boost consumer spending and that as the energy freeze reduced inflation, interest rates "may not rise as much", which would help alleviate household and business debt at "more affordable levels."

"That is good news for UK companies which have seen their share price fall this year. However, government borrowing is no longer free and the significant additional debt will squeeze government finances in the years to come. That could ultimately lead to higher government borrowing costs in the future and less money available for other parts of the economy. What is clear is that state involvement in markets is rising and that will have significant consequences for investing," she said.